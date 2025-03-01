Bucks vs. Mavericks Prediction: Can Dallas Stay Dominant at Home?

The Milwaukee Bucks head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Saturday night. Milwaukee has won 5 of their last 6 games and are currently 33-25 on the season. The Mavericks are coming off of a win and enter Saturday with a 32-28 record. They are currently 3 point home dogs with this Bucks vs. Mavericks matchup set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Milwaukee Bucks (-3) at Dallas Mavericks (+3) o/u 228.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 1, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: FDWI

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Bucks

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 74% of bets are on Milwaukee. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are coming off of a 121-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team with 28 points, 19 rebounds, and 7 assists. Brook Lopez was right behind him with 22 points on 7 of 16 shooting from the field. Damian Lillard added 19 points. Giannis has been playing through a left calf strain but is listed as probable to go on Saturday. Damian Lillard is battling a hamstring injury but is also expected to play on Saturday.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are 2-2 since the All Star break, with both wins coming on their home floor. Their latest matchup was a 103-96 win over the Hornets. Kyrie Irving led the team with 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists. Moses Brown had a 20 point 11 rebound double-double. Klay Thompson added 18 points on 4 of 7 shooting from three. P.J. Washington missed this game with a right ankle sprain and is a game time decision to play on Saturday.

Bucks vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Milwaukee’s last 6 games

Dallas is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Dallas’ last 6 games

Bucks vs. Mavericks Prediction:

I am going to take the points with the home team in this one. The Bucks are playing good basketball right now, however they have had a lot of issues on the road this season. They are 12-16 SU and 10-18 ATS. In their last 5 road games they are 1-3-1 ATS. The Bucks also average 7.7 points per game less on the road than they do at home. On the other side, the Mavs have played well at home this season, with a 19-11 SU record and 18-12 ATS. They have won 5 of their last 6 home games and are 4-1-1 ATS over those games.

Bucks vs. Mavericks Prediction: Mavs +3