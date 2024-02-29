Bucks vs. Hornets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Is 12 too big a number to lay in Thursday night’s Bucks vs. Hornets matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or will Milwaukee cruise to a win and a cover against host Charlotte?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

535 Milwaukee Bucks (-12) at 536 Charlotte Hornets (+12); o/u 218

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 28, 2024

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Bucks vs. Hornets: Public Bettors Favoring Milwaukee

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Antetokounmpo Probable for Thursday

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee patellar tendinitis) and MarJon Beauchamp (illness) are probable for Thursday’s game against the Hornets. While the probable tag for Giannis is encouraging, Thursday’s game is the first of a back-to-back for the Bucks (at Chicago on Friday). And they embarrassed the Hornets on Tuesday, limiting them to 26 first-half points on the way to a 38-point win. If Doc Rivers were to look for an opportunity to get his star some rest, this could be it. That said, Giannis should ultimately be cleared to play. As for Beauchamp, his status does not impact fantasy basketball or the Bucks’ rotation.

Bridges Scores 17 in Loss to Bucks

Miles Bridges finished Tuesday’s 123-85 loss to the Bucks with 17 points (6-of-15 FGs, 3-of-3 FTs), three rebounds, two steals, and two 3-pointers in 37 minutes. Bridges had a brutal night in Milwaukee, finishing with a team-worst plus/minus of minus-48. He got “hot” in the fourth quarter, shooting 3-of-4 from the field to salvage something for fantasy managers. Bridges has been very productive this season, providing 4th-round per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats. With LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams sidelined, most of the offensive responsibilities rest on the shoulders of Bridges and Brandon Miller, which has boosted the fantasy values of both.

Bucks vs. Hornets NBA Betting Trends

The under is 6-0 in Hornets last 6 overall

Under is 6-0 in Hornets last 6 games as an underdog

The under is 12-3-1 in Bucks last 16 road games

Under is 19-7 in Bucks last 26 after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game

Bucks vs. Hornets NBA Prediction:

Take Charlotte. The Hornets are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games as an underdog, are 4-1 against the number in their last five games coming off a loss and are 5-0 at the betting window in their last five games as a home dog. On the other side, the Bucks are 3-11 against the spread in their last 14 road games, are 2-7 against the number in their last nine games as a road favorite and are 8-20 at the betting window in their last 28 games when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game.

Bucks vs. Hornets Betting Prediction: CHARLOTTE HORNETS +12