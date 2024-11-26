Bucks vs. Heat: Which team continues their win streak?

The Heat will host the Bucks at 7:30p.m. ET on Tuesday night. The Heat are listed as 2.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 224 points, what is the smart bet from Miami? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. Heat prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

533 Milwaukee Bucks (+2.0) at 534 Miami Heat (-2.0); o/u 224

7:30 p.m. ET, November 26, 2024

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Bucks vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks DFS SPIN

The Bucks improved to 8-9 defeating the Hornets by six points on November 23rd. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as a GTD with a minor calf strain.

Miami Heat DFS SPIN

The Heat moved to .500 beating the Mavericks by a score of 123-118 on Sunday. Terry Rozier is listed as probable for Tuesday’s contest with a foot injury.

Bucks vs. Heat Prediction:

Take the Heat. Milwaukee is playing better as of late winning their last four contests, however they are just 1-6 on the road. Miami should be at full strength, while Antetokounmpo may not be at fully healthy. Miami takes this one at home.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Heat -2