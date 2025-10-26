Bucks vs. Cavs Prediction: Can the Bucks cover 3 straight games?

Last Updated on October 25, 2025 11:26 pm by Alex Becker

The Milwaukee Bucks head to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Sunday night at 6:00 PM ET. It’s the opening week of the NBA season. Can the Cavaliers cover the 6.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. Cavs betting prediction.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 2-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-0 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 1-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 0-2 ATS this season.

Bucks vs. Cavs Matchup & Betting Odds

509 Milwaukee Bucks (+6.5) at 510 Cleveland Cavaliers (-6.5); o/u 235.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 26, 2025

Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

Bucks vs. Cavs Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. will miss Sunday’s game against the Cavs with a left ankle sprain. The USC alum averaged 11.7 points per game in 30 regular-season appearances for Milwaukee last season. Ryan Rollins and Cole Anthony will get increased floor time with Porter out of commission.

Milwaukee forward Kyle Kuzma (ankle) is questionable to play on Sunday. Tauren Prince and Amir Coffey should soak up his minutes if he’s unable to go.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is dealing with a toe injury, but he’s officially listed as probable to play against the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers guards Darius Garland (toe) and Max Strus (foot) will both sit out Sunday’s home date with the Bucks. Both players are starters when healthy, but Garland is the bigger loss of the two. In 75 starts for Cleveland last year, Darius Garland put up 20.6 points and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 40.1% from three-point range.

Cavs forward De’Andre Hunter (knee) is questionable to play on Sunday. He has yet to suit up for Cleveland this season, but averaged 14.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in 27 appearances for the Cavs in 2024-25.

Bucks vs. Cavs NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Milwaukee is 30-16-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

Cleveland is 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Cleveland is 53-58-2 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of the 2023 season.

Bucks vs. Cavs NBA Prediction:

I like Milwaukee here. The Bucks have won and covered their first two games of this young season, as some of their new additions (Cole Anthony and Myles Turner) have fit in nicely.

A few relevant stats will also make the case for Milwaukee covering this contest. The Bucks are 31-21-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest and 27-23-1 ATS after a win since the start of last season. Furthermore, Milwaukee is 18-13-1 ATS as an underdog and 12-9-1 ATS as a road underdog since the inception of last year’s campaign. And finally, the Bucks are 11-8-2 ATS in division games and 29-28-2 ATS in conference games since the beginning of the 2024-25 season. The pick is Milwaukee +6.5 points over Cleveland at Bovada.lv.

Bucks vs. Cavs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS +6.5