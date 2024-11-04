Close Menu

    Bucks vs. Cavaliers Prediction: Will Donovan Mitchell, Cavs stay perfect vs. Spread?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Bucks vs. Cavaliers

    The Cleveland Cavaliers are a perfect 7-0 against the spread to start the season. Will that change for Monday night’s Bucks vs. Cavaliers matchup? Or will Cleveland hand Milwaukee another loss in less than three days?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Milwaukee Bucks (+7) at Cleveland Cavaliers (-7); o/u 230

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 4, 2024

    Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

    Bucks vs. Cavaliers Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Towards Cleveland

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavaliers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Greek Freak Questionable for Monday

    Giannis Antetokounmpo (right adductor strain) is listed as questionable for the Bucks-Cavaliers game on Monday. Antetokounmpo is a little banged up after nearly posting a 34-point triple-double against the Cavs. He’s carried a heavy load as a scorer and rebounder this season and Bobby Portis is most likely to raise his fantasy stock should Antetokounmpo be ruled out.

    Mitchell finishes with 30 points vs. Bucks

    Donovan Mitchell finished Saturday’s win over the Bucks with 30 points (11-of-25 FGs, 4-of-4 FTs), three rebounds, four assists, and four 3-pointers in 35 minutes. Playing their second game in as many nights, the Cavaliers found themselves in a 16-point hole early on Saturday. But the team with the NBA’s best record fought its way back, with Mitchell’s jumper with three-tenths of a second remaining moving Cleveland to 7-0. The Cavs and Bucks meet again on Monday, with that being the first of four games Cleveland will play in Week 3.

    Bucks vs. Cavaliers NBA Prediction:

    Take Cleveland. Why not? The Cavs are 7-0 against the spread on the season. The Bucks have dropped five out of their first six games at the betting window. Cleveland also just covered in Milwaukee on Saturday, beating the Bucks 114-113 as a 2-point underdog. Until the Cavs slow down, there’s no reason to hop off this bandwagon.

    Bucks vs. Cavaliers Betting Prediction: Cleveland Cavs -7

