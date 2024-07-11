Antonio Reeves Completes Kentucky’s 2024 NBA Draft Lineup; Justin Edwards Inks a Deal With the 76ers

The 2024 NBA Draft has been monumental for Kentucky basketball, marking significant career milestones for players like Antonio Reeves and Justin Edwards. We delve into the details of their achievements, along with the impressive draft lineup that Kentucky has produced this year.

Reed Sheppard Selected by the Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard, an in-state superstar, was the first of three former Kentucky basketball players taken in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Houston Rockets selected him in the first round with the No. 3 overall pick. This selection continues the tradition of Kentucky producing top-tier NBA talent, reflecting the strength of their basketball program.

This marks the 15th straight draft where UK produced a one-and-done freshman who became a first-round pick, covering the entirety of former coach John Calipari’s tenure. Since Calipari’s first season with the Wildcats in 2009-10, every NBA draft has had at least one Kentucky player off the board in the first round.

Rob Dillingham Drafted by San Antonio Spurs, Traded to Minnesota Timberwolves

Rob Dillingham, who was also part of UK’s top-ranked 2023 recruiting class, was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 8 overall pick. His journey took an unexpected turn when he was later traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, adding another chapter to his budding professional career.

Dillingham’s transition from college to the NBA will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike, as his performance at Kentucky set high expectations. His selection and subsequent trade underscore the dynamic nature of the NBA Draft and the evolving paths of young talent.

Antonio Reeves’ College Career and Draft Selection

Antonio Reeves ended his college career on a high note, with the best single-season scoring average (20.2 points per game) in the 15 seasons Calipari led the program. This achievement highlights his offensive prowess and consistency throughout the season.

Reeves played in all 33 games in 2023-24, with Sheppard being the only other Wildcat who can make that claim. This durability carried over from the previous season, as Reeves appeared in all 34 outings for UK in 2022-23 after joining the program as a transfer from Illinois State.

Antonio Reeves: Top Scorer of the Calipari Era

Reeves capped his UK career as the top scorer of the Calipari era in terms of total points, pouring in 1,155 — 38 clear of former teammate Oscar Tshiebwe (1,117). This record cements his legacy in Kentucky basketball history.

It also was just the third time since 2000 a Kentucky player averaged at least 20 points per game for an entire season; Jodie Meeks (23.7 in 2008-09) and Jamal Murray (20.0 in 2015-16) are the others. This places Reeves in an elite group of Kentucky scorers. Now, Reeves will be with the Pelicans, who selected him with the 47th pick in the draft.

Justin Edwards’ Journey With the 76ers

Justin Edwards, the most heralded signee in Kentucky’s top-ranked 2023 recruiting class, had an up-and-down campaign. Though he started 31 of the 32 games he played in during the 2023-24 campaign, he had a stretch of nine consecutive games where he failed to score 10 or more points.

Edwards broke out of the slump with 17 points in a win at Vanderbilt on Feb. 6. That was the beginning of a stellar finish to his freshman season, as Edwards reached double figures in the scoring department six times in the Wildcats’ last 10 games — which included his career-best performance: a 28-point outburst against Alabama on February 24.

Unique Achievements of Justin Edwards

Edwards made all 10 of his field goals in the victory over the Crimson Tide, going 4 of 4 from distance. He became only the third UK player ever to have a game of at least 10 field goal makes without a miss, showcasing his scoring efficiency and precision.

A 6-foot-8, 203-pound wing from Philadelphia, Edwards averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game for the season. His overall contributions were crucial to the team, even during the periods of inconsistency.

Kentucky’s Draft Streak Continues

Kentucky’s ability to produce NBA-ready talent is evident with its 15 consecutive drafts having at least one first-round pick. This streak is a testament to the program’s strength and the development of its players under the guidance of skilled coaches.

The entirety of this streak has occurred under John Calipari’s tenure, emphasizing his role in nurturing talent and preparing players for the professional level. His influence on Kentucky basketball has been profound, contributing to the program’s sustained success.

The Future of Kentucky Alumni in the NBA

As recent draftees like Sheppard, Dillingham, and Edwards embark on their NBA careers, the expectations are high. Their performances will be closely watched, with fans and analysts eager to see how they transition to the professional stage.

Impact on Kentucky’s Basketball Program

The success of Kentucky players in the NBA Draft positively impacts the program’s recruitment and overall prestige. Prospective players see the potential for development and a clear path to the professional level, making Kentucky an attractive destination.

With a history of producing top NBA talent, Kentucky’s basketball program is poised to continue its tradition of excellence. Future prospects are likely to be drawn to the program, ensuring a steady pipeline of elite talent.

Antonio Reeves and Justin Edwards: A Look Back and Forward

Reflecting on their college careers, both Antonio Reeves and Justin Edwards have left significant marks. Reeves’ scoring records and Edwards’ notable performances highlight their contributions to the team’s success.

As they transition to the NBA, their college achievements set a strong foundation for future success. Their journeys will be a source of inspiration for current and future Kentucky players, demonstrating the possibilities that lie ahead.

Celebrating Kentucky’s NBA Draft Success

The 2024 NBA Draft further solidifies Kentucky’s reputation for producing top-tier NBA talent. The achievements of players like Reeves, Edwards, and Sheppard reflect the program’s strength and the bright futures that await these athletes.

The excitement for Kentucky basketball fans continues as they watch these players advance in their professional careers. The ongoing success of Kentucky alumni in the NBA is a testament to the program’s enduring impact on the sport.