76ers vs. Bucks Prediction: Can Milwaukee cover without Giannis?

The Philadelphia 76ers head to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. Can the Bucks cover the 2-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our 76ers vs. Bucks betting prediction.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 20-31 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 19-30-2 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 27-23 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 22-28-1 ATS this season.

76ers vs. Bucks Matchup & Betting Odds

539 Philadelphia 76ers (+2) at 540 Milwaukee Bucks (-2); o/u 226.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 9, 2025

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: ABC/ESPN+

76ers vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

76ers center Joel Embiid is questionable to play Sunday with a knee injury. Embiid is averaging 24.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game in 15 starts this season.

Philadelphia forward Guerschon Yabusele is probable to play against Milwaukee. He has been nursing a knee injury. Yabusele is having a solid season as he’s putting up 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 52.0% from the floor in 2024-25.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will sit out Sunday’s game with a calf injury. Antetokounmpo is having another monster year as he’s averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 60.8% from the field in 2024-25. Bucks forward Bobby Portis will likely see additional minutes with Antetokounmpo out of commission.

Milwaukee shooting guard Pat Connaughton (calf) and center Liam Robbins (groin) are both officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers ahead of last week’s trading deadline. Porter did not suit up for Milwaukee’s game against Atlanta on Friday, and his status for Sunday’s contest is currently unknown.

76ers vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against Milwaukee.

Philadelphia is an NBA-worst 10-19-1 ATS after a loss this season.

The 76ers are 10-16-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Milwaukee is 14-11-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

76ers vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

The Philadelphia 76ers have not been good against the number this season. They are 15-27-2 ATS in non-division games and 14-17 ATS in conference games this season. What’s more, the Sixers are 10-14-1 ATS as the road team and 12-16-2 ATS as an underdog this season. In Philly’s last 6 games against Milwaukee, the 76ers are 0-6 straight up and 1-5 against the spread. Making matters worse, Philadelphia hasn’t covered a game since Groundhog Day. The Sixers are 0-3 ATS in their last 3 games with ATS losses to Dallas, Miami, and Detroit in that stretch. Milwaukee won’t have Giannis Antetkounmpo for this game, but the Bucks will have forwards Bobby Portis and the newly acquired Kyle Kuzma ready to go at home on Sunday. I can’t back Philly in a spot like this, so I’m taking Milwaukee. The Bucks are the pick.

76ers vs. Bucks Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -2