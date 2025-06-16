2025 NBA Finals Pacers vs. Thunder Game 5 Player Prop Predictions

What are some of the best Pacers vs. Thunder Game 5 player prop predictions? We’ve compiled some of our favorites ahead of Monday night’s 8:30 p.m. ET matchup in Oklahoma City.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder)
Over 30.5 Points (-115):
Averaging 33.2 PPG in the Finals. Has hit 31+ in 3 of 4 games, including 35 in Game 4.
Over 6.5 Assists (+100):
With Indiana often doubling him, he’s tallied 6+ assists in all Finals games. If Pacers throw traps early, SGA could rack up dimes.
Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)
Over 9.5 Assists (-110):
He’s had 10+ assists in 5 of last 7 playoff games, and Indiana needs him as the offensive hub.
Over 2.5 Threes Made (+125):
Haliburton’s volume is increasing as the Pacers try to stretch OKC’s zone; hit 3+ threes in 2 of 4 games in the series.
Jalen Williams (Thunder)
Over 20.5 Points (-105):
Coming off 27 points in Game 4, he’s been ultra-aggressive with defenses focusing on SGA.
First Field Goal (+850):
He’s taken OKC’s first shot in 2 of 4 Finals games and benefits from early scripted looks.
Pascal Siakam (Pacers)
Over 18.5 Points (-110):
Scored 19+ in 3 straight games, and he’s Indiana’s most reliable half-court scorer vs OKC’s switch-heavy defense.
Double-Double (+250):
Logged 9 rebounds twice this series; potential for a 20–10 line in a close game.
Defensive & Hustle Props
Myles Turner (Pacers)
Over 1.5 Blocks (+115):
Had 3 blocks in Game 3, and OKC attacks the rim relentlessly. Look for at least two swats.
Chet Holmgren (Thunder)
Over 7.5 Rebounds (-105):
Averaging 8.0 RPG in the series and crucial to counter Indiana’s interior attack.
Longshot & Niche Props
Game to Go to Overtime (+950):
With the last 3 games staying within 8 points, and Indiana known for late rallies, this has real value.
Most Points Scored in 1st Quarter – Thunder (-130):
OKC is averaging +6.8 1st quarter margin at home in the playoffs. Strong starts are a trend.
Strategy Tip
If you expect a Thunder win, look for SGA, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren props. If you’re leaning upset with the Pacers, focus on Haliburton assists + threes, and Siakam points or rebounding combos.
Check out all the player and game props for Game 5 tonight from oddsmakers at online sportsbook Bovada.lv.