2025 NBA Finals Pacers vs. Thunder Game 5 Player Prop Predictions

What are some of the best Pacers vs. Thunder Game 5 player prop predictions? We’ve compiled some of our favorites ahead of Monday night’s 8:30 p.m. ET matchup in Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder)

Over 30.5 Points (-115):

Averaging 33.2 PPG in the Finals. Has hit 31+ in 3 of 4 games, including 35 in Game 4.

Over 6.5 Assists (+100):

With Indiana often doubling him, he’s tallied 6+ assists in all Finals games. If Pacers throw traps early, SGA could rack up dimes.

Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)

Over 9.5 Assists (-110):

He’s had 10+ assists in 5 of last 7 playoff games, and Indiana needs him as the offensive hub.

Over 2.5 Threes Made (+125):

Haliburton’s volume is increasing as the Pacers try to stretch OKC’s zone; hit 3+ threes in 2 of 4 games in the series.

Jalen Williams (Thunder)

Over 20.5 Points (-105):

Coming off 27 points in Game 4, he’s been ultra-aggressive with defenses focusing on SGA.

First Field Goal (+850):

He’s taken OKC’s first shot in 2 of 4 Finals games and benefits from early scripted looks.

Pascal Siakam (Pacers)

Over 18.5 Points (-110):

Scored 19+ in 3 straight games, and he’s Indiana’s most reliable half-court scorer vs OKC’s switch-heavy defense.

Double-Double (+250):

Logged 9 rebounds twice this series; potential for a 20–10 line in a close game.

Defensive & Hustle Props

Myles Turner (Pacers)

Over 1.5 Blocks (+115):

Had 3 blocks in Game 3, and OKC attacks the rim relentlessly. Look for at least two swats.

Chet Holmgren (Thunder)

Over 7.5 Rebounds (-105):

Averaging 8.0 RPG in the series and crucial to counter Indiana’s interior attack.

Longshot & Niche Props

Game to Go to Overtime (+950):

With the last 3 games staying within 8 points, and Indiana known for late rallies, this has real value.

Most Points Scored in 1st Quarter – Thunder (-130):

OKC is averaging +6.8 1st quarter margin at home in the playoffs. Strong starts are a trend.

Strategy Tip

If you expect a Thunder win, look for SGA, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren props. If you’re leaning upset with the Pacers, focus on Haliburton assists + threes, and Siakam points or rebounding combos.

