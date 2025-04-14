2025 NBA Championship Odds: Thunder Now Betting Favorites

On Tuesday, the 2025 NBA Playoffs will begin with the NBA Play-In tournament. With the regular season now behind bettors, what are the updated 2025 NBA Championship Odds? Who’s favored? Who are the long shots?

As the 2025 NBA Playoffs approach, betting odds from Bovada highlight the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder as the leading contenders for the championship.​

Oklahoma City Thunder: The Favorites

The Thunder have emerged as the favorites, with odds of +185. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City boasts a young and dynamic roster. Their strong performance last season, finishing with the best record in the Western Conference, has carried over into this year, solidifying their status as a top team.

Boston Celtics: The Defending Champs

The defending champion Celtics have the next-best odds at +210. Their strong performance this season is led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, supported by a deep roster. The team’s offensive prowess was evident early in the season, tying the all-time record for 3-pointers made in a game with 29. With Kristaps Porzingis returning from injury in December, Boston’s lineup became even more formidable.

Other Notable Teams

Cleveland Cavaliers: With odds of +550, the Cavaliers have made significant strides this season. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley have been instrumental in their success, contributing to both offensive and defensive strengths.

Los Angeles Lakers: The Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, have odds of +550. While the star duo keeps them in contention, the team may need roster enhancements to become legitimate title contenders.

Golden State Warriors: With odds of +1000, the Warriors remain a threat, relying on their championship experience and the leadership of Stephen Curry.​

Denver Nuggets: The Nuggets, at +1200 odds, are looking to return to the Finals. A healthy Jamal Murray alongside Nikola Jokic could make them a formidable opponent.

2025 NBA Championship Odds: The Long Shots

Teams like the New York Knicks (+2500), Milwaukee Bucks (+5500), and Memphis Grizzlies (+6500) are considered long shots but could surprise if they find momentum during the playoffs.​

Remember to check back for predictions for every NBA game this postseason.