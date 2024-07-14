The Great American Getaway 400 NASCAR Betting Predictions

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway on Sunday for The Great American Getaway 400 at 2:30 p.m. ET. With Ty Gibbs starting from the pole position and Denny Hamlin the current favorite, which drivers offer bettors the best value to back in today’s race?

The Great American Getaway 400 Event Information

What: The Great American Getaway 400

When: 2:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 14, 2024

Where: Pocono Raceway

Watch: USA Network, NBC Sports App

The Great American Getaway 400 Betting Odds

As previously mentioned, Hamlin is the current favorite at +400 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. have the next-best odds at +500, respectively, followed by Gibbs at +700. William Byron is +1000, followed by Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Christopher Bell, who are all +1200 to win today’s race. Tyler Reddick and Chase Elliott are both +1400, respectively.

Continuing with the odds, Alex Bowman and Joey Logano are both +2500, respectively, to win today’s race, followed by Kyle Busch and Chris Buescher, who are both +3500, respectively. Ross Chastain and Josh Berry are both +4100, respectively, to win The Great American Getaway 400, followed by Bubba Wallace at +5000. From there, the odds fall off the table, as Daniel Suarez and Noah Gragson are both +8000, respectively.

The Great American Getaway 400 Predictions

OPTION 1: Kyle Busch (+3500)

Busch hasn’t had the best of seasons, as he’s currently 17th in the current NASCAR Cup Standings. On the season, he has two top-5 finishes in 20 starts, as well as six top-10s. That said, he’s had success at this track. In his last four races at Pocono Raceway, Busch has posted as 113.6 average driver rating, which is second to only Hamlin, the current favorite. In those four starts, Busch has one win, two top-5s and two top-10s.

OPTION 2: William Byron (+1000)

Byron’s odds aren’t as intriguing as Busch, but he’s also had the better season. In 20 starts, Byron has three wins, six top-5 finishes and 11 top-10s. He’s currently sixth in the Cup Standings and he too has had success at Pocono Raceway. In his last four starts here, he has one top-5 finish, one top-10 finish and hasn’t finished lower than 14th. Byron’s 107.8 average rating puts him third behind Hamlin and Busch.

OPTION 3: Tyler Reddick (+1400)

Reddick’s 96.2 average driver rating isn’t as eye-popping as Hamlin and Busch’s at Pocono, but it’s still respectable. In his last four starts here, he has two top-5 finishes and three top-10s. He’s also currently third in the Cup Standings behind Larson and Elliott with 648 points and has one win on the season, coupled with eight top-5s and 13 top-10s.