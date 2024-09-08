Quaker State 400 NASCAR Predictions: Will Blaney take Checkered Flag?

The first race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will be held at 3:00 p.m. ET at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. Which drivers make the most sense to back in today’s Quaker State 400?

Quaker State 400 Event Information

What: Quaker State 400

When: 3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 8, 2024

Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Watch: USA

Betting Odds

Ryan Blaney is the current favorite at +1000 to win today’s Quaker State 400. Joey Logano and Kyle Busch have the next-best odds at +1200, respectively, followed by Brad Keselowski at +1300. Kyle Larson is +1400 to win Sunday’s race, followed by Denny Hamlin at +1700.

Continuing with the odds, Chase Elliott is +1800, William Byron is +1900 and Christopher Bell is +2000. Michael McDowell, meanwhile, is +2100, followed by Austin Cindric and Chris Buescher at +2200, respectively. Tyler Reddick is +2400.

Quaker State 400 Predictions

OPTION 1: Ryan Blaney (+1000)

Really? The favorite? Uh, yeah. Have you seen this dude’s stats in Atlanta over his last seven races? One win, four top-5 finishes and placed somewhere in the top-10 six times over that seven-race span. No active driver touches his 110.3 Average Rating. Blaney, as he showed in qualifying, loves this track. His odds don’t offer the best value but you’d be playing into false pride if you merely faded Blaney today. Currently fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, Blaney has two wins, seven top-5 finishes and 11 top-10s in 26 starts this season.

OPTION 2: Kyle Busch (+1200)

Another driver that has seen a ton of success relatively recently at Atlanta. Over his last seven races here, Busch does not have a win but he finished inside the top-10 in five of those starts and inside the top-5 in four of those outings. With an average finish of 11.1 and an average rating of 89.1, Busch should be in the mix today as well. On the season, Busch has five top-5 finishes and nine top-10s in 26 starts. He has yet to win a race this season.

OPTION 3: Chase Elliott (+1800)

In 26 starts this season, Elliott has one win, seven top-5 finishes and 12 top-10s. He too has had plenty of success at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In his last six races here, he has one win, one top-5 finishes and three top-10s. His average finish is 13.3 and his average rating is 92.6. I don’t know if he emerges with the checkered flag, but he could be a solid value in some of the head-to-head props that are offered by certain sportsbooks.

