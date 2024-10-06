NASCAR YellaWood 500 Betting Predictions: Will Ford drivers dominate?

Michael McDowell ruled superspeedway qualify again with his fifth consecutive Busch Light Pole Award. He posted a final-round lap of 183.063 mph, putting his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford in the top starting position for Sunday’s race. That said, will McDowell have success today? Check out our NASCAR YellaWood 500 predictions.

NASCAR YellaWood 500 Race Information

WHAT: YellaWood 500

WHEN: 2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 6, 2024

WHERE: Talladega Superspeedway

WATCH: NBC

NASCAR YellaWood 500 Betting Odds

Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch are all +1100, respectively, to win today’s race. Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski are both +1300, respectively, while the aforementioned McDowell and Austin Cindric are +1500 to win, respectively. William Byron is currently +1700 to win the YellaWood 500 race, followed by Chase Elliott at +2000.

Continuing with today’s odds, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain and Chris Buescher are all +2200, respectively. Bubba Wallace is +2400 to win today, while Martin Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs, Todd Gilliland and Alex Bowman are all +2800, respectively.

NASCAR YellaWood 500 Betting Predictions

OPTION 1: Ryan Blaney (+1100)

Ford drivers swept the top three spots and claimed five of the top six spots in qualifying. Blaney is currently the top Ford driver in the Cup Standings at 3,068 points. In his 30 starts this season, Blaney has two wins, nine top-5 finishes and 14 top-10s. He’s also had plenty of success at Talladega. In his last seven races here, he has one win, three top-5 finishes and four top-10s for an average rating of 91.8. That’s tops among all active drivers.

OPTION 2: Chase Elliott (+2000)

Elliott isn’t a Ford driver but he has had success at this track. In his last seven races at Talladega, he has one win, one top-5 and three top-10 finishes. His 89.1 average driver rating is second to only Blaney and he currently sits seventh in the Cup Standings. In his 30 starts this season, Elliott has one win, eight top-5 finishes and 15 top-10s.

OPTION 3: William Byron (+1700)

The current NASCAR Cup Series leader with 3,074 points, Byron has three wins, nine top-5 finishes and 15 top-10 outings in his 30 starts in 2024. He too has had some success at Talladega, posting two top-5 finishes and four top-10s for an average driver rating of 88.2. Byron has had a tremendous season and his odds offer bettors good value today.

Continue the NASCAR discussion in our Spread Forum!