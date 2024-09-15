NASCAR Go Bowling At The Glen Predictions: Will Larson run well again?

Following a wild opener to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, drivers will head to Watkins Glen for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen. Drivers and teams will have to change their typical plan of attack at The Glen, so which ones make sense for bettors to back this afternoon?

Go Bowling At The Glen Race Information

What: Go Bowling At The Glen

Where: Watkins Glen International, Schuyler County, NY

When: 2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 15, 2024

Watch: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1

NASCAR Go Bowling At The Glen Betting Odds

Martin Truex Jr. is the current favorite at +500, followed by Shane Van Grisbergen at +600 and then Ross Chastain at +700. Kyle Larson has +800 odds to win today at the Glen, while Tyler Reddick is +900. Alex Bowman, A.J. Allmendinger, Austin Cindric and Chase Elliott are all +1200, respectively.

Continuing with the odds, Ty Gibbs, Michael McDowell, Joey Logano and William Byron are all +1400, respectively. Daniel Suarez is +2500, followed by Christopher Bell at +3400. Kyle Busch, meanwhile, is +4200 to win today’s NASCAR playoff race, as are Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher.

Go Bowling At The Glen Predictions

OPTION 1: Kyle Larson (+800)

Larson is currently 10th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 2041 points. In his 26 starts this season, he has a season-high four wins, 10 top-5 finishes and 13 top-10s. He also likes racing at The Glen. In his three races here since 2021, he’s won twice and his other finish was 26th. Larson’s Average Driver Rating at The Glen is 111.1. While his No. 20 pole position isn’t advantageous, he’s still a threat on a track he has run well on over the years.

OPTION 2: A.J. Allmendinger (+1200)

Allmendinger is out of the playoffs but that means he’s free to push it today at a track he has performed well on since 2021. In his last two races at The Glen, Allmendinger finished in the top-5 each time, finishing second once and fourth the other time. His Average Driver Rating at The Glen is 108.7, which is bested by only Larson’s 111.1.

OPTION 3: William Byron (+1400)

Byron is currently fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series postseason standings at +33. In 27 races this season, Byron has three wins, 14 top-10 finishes and eight top-5s. At The Glen, his Average Driver Rating of 102.0 is bested by only Larson and Allmendinger. Unlike Allmendinger, Byron has a win here since 2021 and finished in the top-10 twice in his last three races here (his other finish was 22nd). With plenty on the line, I like Byron to compete today.

