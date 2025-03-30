NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville Cook Out 400 Predictions

​The NASCAR Cup Series continues today with the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. This marks the seventh race of the 2025 season, featuring 400 laps on the historic 0.526-mile, paperclip-shaped short track. The race is set to begin at 3:00 PM ET and will be broadcast nationally on FS1. ​

Cook Out 400 Broadcast Information

Race: Cook Out 400​

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025​

Time: 3:00 PM ET​

TV: FS1​

Radio: MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio​

Track Overview

Martinsville Speedway, a staple in the NASCAR schedule since 1948, is renowned for its tight corners and long straightaways, demanding a balance of aggression and control from drivers. The track has a rich history of favoring skilled drivers, with legends like Richard Petty holding 15 victories here.

Recent Performers

Hendrick Motorsports has demonstrated dominance at Martinsville, securing five of the last nine victories at this venue. All four of their current drivers—Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Larson—have previously won at Martinsville, positioning the team as a formidable contender in today’s race.

Cook Out 400 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Ryan Blaney enters the race as the favorite with odds of +400, reflecting his recent success at Martinsville. Kyle Larson follows at +500, and Christopher Bell at +700. These odds highlight the competitive nature of today’s event.

Starting Lineup

Christopher Bell will start from the pole position, followed by a trio of Hendrick Motorsports drivers. The full starting lineup is available on NASCAR’s official website.

Fans can also stream the race via the FOX Sports app and other streaming services. ​

As the drivers prepare to tackle the challenges of Martinsville Speedway, today’s Cook Out 400 promises to deliver the intense, close-quarters racing that fans have come to expect from this iconic short track.

Cook Out 400 Predictions

Option 1: Ryan Blaney (+550)

The defending fall race winner, Blaney has an impressive record at Martinsville with 12 top-10 finishes in 18 starts and an average finish of 8.3. His consistent performance makes him a strong candidate for victory today.

Option 2: William Byron (+1200)

As the defending champion of the spring race and a two-time Martinsville winner, Byron aims to continue his success at this track. His recent strong performances position him as a key competitor.

Option 3: Denny Hamlin (+550)

With five career wins at Martinsville, Hamlin boasts extensive experience on this short track. Despite a winless streak here since 2015, his recent top-five finish in the last Martinsville race suggests he’s a contender. ​

Option 4: Christopher Bell (+950)

Securing the pole position with a lap time of 19.718 seconds, Bell has demonstrated speed and will lead the field at the start. His qualifying performance indicates potential for a strong race.

Continue the NASCAR conversation at our Spread Forum