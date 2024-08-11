NASCAR Cook Out 400 Prediction: Hamlin to dominate Richmond?

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway VA on Sunday evening for the Cook Out 400 at 5:01 p.m. ET. Denny Hamlin is favored to win tonight’s night race, but is he one of the better bets on the board?

Cook Out 400 Race Information

What: Cook Out 400

When: Sunday, August 11, 2024

Where: Richmond Raceway VA

Watch: USA Network

Cook Out 400 Betting Odds

According to Draftkings Sportsbook, Hamlin is a +330 moneyline favorite to win tonight’s Cook Out 400, followed by Christopher Bell at +450. Martin Truex Jr., meanwhile, is +500, followed by Kyle Larson at +850. Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott are all +1400, respectively.

Continuing with the odds, Josh Berry is +1600, Kyle Busch is +1800 and Ryan Blaney is +2000. Bubba Wallace, meanwhile, is +2200, followed by Ty Gibbs, Ross Chastain and Brad Keselowski are all +2500, respectively. William Byron is also +2800 and then the odds drop to Austin Dillon at +4000.

Cook Out 400 Predictions

OPTION 1: Danny Hamlin (+330)

Wow, great recommendation. The favorite. I know, I know – I’m going out on a limb. Honestly, these odds aren’t outrageous for a driver that has dominated this track. In his last seven races at Richmond, Hamlin has two wins, five top-5s and six top-10 finishes. His lowest finish over that span was 20th, for an Average Driver Rating of 118.9. While +330 isn’t insane value, Hamlin has had insane success here since 2021. He’s currently fourth in the current NASCAR Sprint Cup Standings.

OPTION 2: Martin Truex Jr. (+500)

Truex Jr. has arguably had the next-best success at Richmond. Since 2021, Truex Jr. has one win, four top-5s and six top-10 finishes over his last seven races. His lowest finish was 11th, for a 111.9 Average Driver Rating. He’s also in the midst of a solid season. Currently 7th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, Truex Jr. has four top-5 finishes and nine top-10s in 2024. While still in search of his first win this season, Truex Jr. is a solid play today.

OPTION 3: Joey Logano (+1400)

Logano hasn’t had the best season but he’s an intriguing option tonight at Richmond. Currently 15th in the NASCAR Cup Series Standings, Logano has one win, four top-5 finishes and seven top-10s in 22 starts this season. In seven races at Richmond since 2021, Logano does not have a win, but he has finished inside the top-5 four times and inside the top-10 six times. Over that span, his top finish was second and his lowest was 17th. He should be in the mix today.

