NASCAR Ally 400 Betting Odds & Prediction

Denny Hamlin will start from the pole position in NASCAR’s Ally 400, which takes place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Will Hamlin be among those to compete for the checkered flag today? Or is there a better driver to back at Nashville Superspeedway?

Ally 400 Event Information

What: Ally 400

When: 3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 30, 2024

Where: Nashville Superspeedway

Watch: NBC

Ally 400 Betting Odds

Hamlin has the pole position and he’s also the current favorite at +330 according to oddsmakers from FanDuel Sportsbook. Kyle Larson has the next-best odds at +400, followed by Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr., who are +700, respectively.

Continuing with the odds, Ryan Blaney is +1100 to win the Ally 400 today, followed by William Byron at +1200. Tyler Reddick and Brad Keselowski are both +1400, respectively, followed by Ty Gibbs at +1600. Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain and Josh Berry are all +1800, respectively, to win today’s Ally 400.

Some of the mid-range longshots include Joey Logano at +2200 and Chris Buescher at +2800. From there, the odds drop significantly to Alex Bowman at +4000. Kyle Busch and Bubba Wallace are both +5000, respectively, followed by Corey Heim at +6000 and Austin Cindric at +6500.

Ally 400 Betting Predictions

OPTION 1: Ross Chastain (+1800)

Chastain is currently ranked ninth in the NASCAR Cup Standings with 510 points. In 18 starts this season, he has yet to win a race but does have two top-5 finishes and seven top-10s. He has also raced well at Nashville Superspeedway, earning a win, three top-5 finishes and top-10s. His Average Driver Rating of 117.9 is the highest among qualified drivers.

OPTION 2: Chase Elliott (+1800)

I swear any time I back Elliott in one of these NASCAR prediction articles, the dude finishes outside of the top-10, only to finish in the top-5 the following week. So back Elliott next Sunday after he fails today…I’m kidding…sort of. In 18 races this season, Elliott has one win, seven top-5 finishes and nine top-10s. In his last three races at Nashville, he has one victory, two top-5 finishes and two top-10s, all for an Average Driver Rating of 108.7.

OPTION 3: Christopher Bell (+700)

Bell doesn’t have particularly strong stats at Nashville, at least not compared to the other drivers listed above. In his last three starts here, he has zero wins and zero top-5 finishes, although he did place inside the top-10 in all three races. The reason I’m backing Bell today is because the dude just wins. In 18 starts this season, he has three wins, six top-5 finishes and 11 top-10s. He’s going to contend.