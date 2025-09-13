Bass Pro Shops Night Race Odds & Picks Sept 13, 2025 – Bristol

Saturday night short-track chaos returns as the NASCAR Cup Series hits Bristol Motor Speedway on September 13, 2025. The high-banked 0.533-mile concrete arena rewards entry stability, tire discipline, restart craft, and flawless pit work—and as a Round of 16 elimination race, the stakes can’t be higher. Below are the latest Bass Pro Shops Night Race Odds to win, our picks & predictions, plus key race and track details and a quick weather outlook to shape your card.
Bass Pro Shops Night Race Date, Time & TV
- Event: NASCAR Cup Series — Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Round of 16 elimination)
- Date / Start: Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 — 7:30 p.m. ET (green ~7:35 p.m.)
- TV: USA Network • Radio: PRN & SiriusXM
- Distance / Stages: 500 laps (266.5 miles) — Stages 125 / 125 / 250
- Venue: Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee
Track Fast Facts — Bristol Motor Speedway
- Layout: 0.533-mile concrete oval; two pit roads
- Banking: progressive ~24°–28° in the turns; straights ~4°–8°
- Profile: Tight pit road + heavy traffic → track position and clean air amplify late
Last Year’s Night Race Winner (2024)
Kyle Larson dominated the 2024 Night Race, leading 462 of 500 laps under the Bristol lights.
Weather — Race-Day Summary (Bristol, TN)
Mostly sunny and seasonable, afternoon highs near the low-80s°F easing to a comfortable, dry evening; light winds and low rain risk. Net effect: stable track temps and typical Bristol fall-off—strategy leans toward track position + pit execution over weather swings.
Current Odds to Win — Bass Pro Shops Night Race
(Outrights — odds update during race week; source: Bovada)
- Kyle Larson +250
- Denny Hamlin +400
- Christopher Bell +700
- Chase Briscoe +1000
- Ryan Blaney +1000
- Chase Elliott +1200
- William Byron +1600
- Ty Gibbs +1800
- Alex Bowman +2500
- Joey Logano +2500
- Bubba Wallace +2800
- Tyler Reddick +2800
- Ross Chastain +3000
- Carson Hocevar +3300
- Brad Keselowski +3500
- Chris Buescher +4500
- Josh Berry +4500
- Kyle Busch +4500
- Austin Cindric +6600
- Ryan Preece +6600
- Austin Dillon +10000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +12500
- AJ Allmendinger +15000
- John Hunter Nemechek +15000
- Justin Haley +15000
- Michael McDowell +20000
- Noah Gragson +20000
- Corey Heim +25000
- Daniel Suárez +25000
- Erik Jones +25000
- Austin Hill +35000
- Cole Custer +35000
- Todd Gilliland +35000
- Zane Smith +35000
- Shane van Gisbergen +50000
- Ty Dillon +50000
- Riley Herbst +100000
- Cody Ware +250000
- Chad Finchum +500000
Picks & Predictions
Top Picks
- Kyle Larson (+250): Best blend of qualifying speed and long-run control here; showed overwhelming pace at Bristol in recent seasons.
- Denny Hamlin (+400): Four-time Bristol winner with elite fall-off management; thrives in crown-jewel night settings.
Value Plays
- Joey Logano (+2500): Savvy restarts + pit-road precision can flip track position late at Bristol.
- Brad Keselowski (+3500): RFK’s balance and Keselowski’s tire stewardship keep him live if he qualifies inside the top dozen.
Long-Shot Sprinkles
- Chris Buescher (+4500): Past Bristol winner and efficient in traffic; live for a top-5 if cycles break right.
- Kyle Busch (+4500): Veteran racecraft at “The Last Great Colosseum” still plays if the car unloads close.
Live-Bet Angle
- After 20–30 laps into a run, target cars whose lap times bleed the least; that’s your signal for night-phase strength. Fade teams showing RF wear complaints on longer runs.
Quick Reference Recap
- When/Where: Sat, Sept. 13 — 7:30 p.m. ET, Bristol Motor Speedway (TN)
- Layout/Distance: 0.533-mile concrete oval; 500 laps / 266.5 miles; stages 125/125/250
- 2024 Winner: Kyle Larson (dominant)