Bass Pro Shops Night Race Odds & Picks Sept 13, 2025 – Bristol

Saturday night short-track chaos returns as the NASCAR Cup Series hits Bristol Motor Speedway on September 13, 2025. The high-banked 0.533-mile concrete arena rewards entry stability, tire discipline, restart craft, and flawless pit work—and as a Round of 16 elimination race, the stakes can’t be higher. Below are the latest Bass Pro Shops Night Race Odds to win, our picks & predictions, plus key race and track details and a quick weather outlook to shape your card.

Event: NASCAR Cup Series — Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Round of 16 elimination)

NASCAR Cup Series — (Round of 16 elimination) Date / Start: Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 — 7:30 p.m. ET (green ~7:35 p.m.)

(green ~7:35 p.m.) TV: USA Network • Radio: PRN & SiriusXM

• & Distance / Stages: 500 laps (266.5 miles) — Stages 125 / 125 / 250

— Stages Venue: Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee

Track Fast Facts — Bristol Motor Speedway

Layout: 0.533-mile concrete oval; two pit roads

oval; two pit roads Banking: progressive ~24°–28° in the turns; straights ~4°–8°

progressive in the turns; straights ~4°–8° Profile: Tight pit road + heavy traffic → track position and clean air amplify late

Last Year’s Night Race Winner (2024)

Kyle Larson dominated the 2024 Night Race, leading 462 of 500 laps under the Bristol lights.

Weather — Race-Day Summary (Bristol, TN)

Mostly sunny and seasonable, afternoon highs near the low-80s°F easing to a comfortable, dry evening; light winds and low rain risk. Net effect: stable track temps and typical Bristol fall-off—strategy leans toward track position + pit execution over weather swings.

Current Odds to Win — Bass Pro Shops Night Race

(Outrights — odds update during race week; source: Bovada)

Kyle Larson +250

Denny Hamlin +400

Christopher Bell +700

Chase Briscoe +1000

Ryan Blaney +1000

Chase Elliott +1200

William Byron +1600

Ty Gibbs +1800

Alex Bowman +2500

Joey Logano +2500

Bubba Wallace +2800

Tyler Reddick +2800

Ross Chastain +3000

Carson Hocevar +3300

Brad Keselowski +3500

Chris Buescher +4500

Josh Berry +4500

Kyle Busch +4500

Austin Cindric +6600

Ryan Preece +6600

Austin Dillon +10000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +12500

AJ Allmendinger +15000

John Hunter Nemechek +15000

Justin Haley +15000

Michael McDowell +20000

Noah Gragson +20000

Corey Heim +25000

Daniel Suárez +25000

Erik Jones +25000

Austin Hill +35000

Cole Custer +35000

Todd Gilliland +35000

Zane Smith +35000

Shane van Gisbergen +50000

Ty Dillon +50000

Riley Herbst +100000

Cody Ware +250000

Chad Finchum +500000

Picks & Predictions

Top Picks

Kyle Larson (+250): Best blend of qualifying speed and long-run control here; showed overwhelming pace at Bristol in recent seasons.

Best blend of qualifying speed and long-run control here; showed overwhelming pace at Bristol in recent seasons. Denny Hamlin (+400): Four-time Bristol winner with elite fall-off management; thrives in crown-jewel night settings.

Value Plays

Joey Logano (+2500): Savvy restarts + pit-road precision can flip track position late at Bristol.

Savvy restarts + pit-road precision can flip track position late at Bristol. Brad Keselowski (+3500): RFK’s balance and Keselowski’s tire stewardship keep him live if he qualifies inside the top dozen.

Long-Shot Sprinkles

Chris Buescher (+4500): Past Bristol winner and efficient in traffic; live for a top-5 if cycles break right.

Past Bristol winner and efficient in traffic; live for a top-5 if cycles break right. Kyle Busch (+4500): Veteran racecraft at “The Last Great Colosseum” still plays if the car unloads close.

Live-Bet Angle

After 20–30 laps into a run, target cars whose lap times bleed the least; that’s your signal for night-phase strength. Fade teams showing RF wear complaints on longer runs.

