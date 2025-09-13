BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Bass Pro Shops Night Race Odds & Picks Sept 13, 2025 – Bristol

byMichael Cash
September 13, 2025
Saturday night short-track chaos returns as the NASCAR Cup Series hits Bristol Motor Speedway on September 13, 2025. The high-banked 0.533-mile concrete arena rewards entry stability, tire discipline, restart craft, and flawless pit work—and as a Round of 16 elimination race, the stakes can’t be higher. Below are the latest Bass Pro Shops Night Race Odds to win, our picks & predictions, plus key race and track details and a quick weather outlook to shape your card.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race Date, Time & TV

  • Event: NASCAR Cup Series — Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Round of 16 elimination)
  • Date / Start: Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 — 7:30 p.m. ET (green ~7:35 p.m.)
  • TV: USA NetworkRadio: PRN & SiriusXM
  • Distance / Stages: 500 laps (266.5 miles) — Stages 125 / 125 / 250
  • Venue: Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee

👉🏼 Bet The Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bovada! 🏁

Track Fast Facts — Bristol Motor Speedway

  • Layout: 0.533-mile concrete oval; two pit roads
  • Banking: progressive ~24°–28° in the turns; straights ~4°–8°
  • Profile: Tight pit road + heavy traffic → track position and clean air amplify late

Last Year’s Night Race Winner (2024)

Kyle Larson dominated the 2024 Night Race, leading 462 of 500 laps under the Bristol lights.

Weather — Race-Day Summary (Bristol, TN)

Mostly sunny and seasonable, afternoon highs near the low-80s°F easing to a comfortable, dry evening; light winds and low rain risk. Net effect: stable track temps and typical Bristol fall-off—strategy leans toward track position + pit execution over weather swings.

Current Odds to Win — Bass Pro Shops Night Race

(Outrights — odds update during race week; source: Bovada)

  • Kyle Larson +250
  • Denny Hamlin +400
  • Christopher Bell +700
  • Chase Briscoe +1000
  • Ryan Blaney +1000
  • Chase Elliott +1200
  • William Byron +1600
  • Ty Gibbs +1800
  • Alex Bowman +2500
  • Joey Logano +2500
  • Bubba Wallace +2800
  • Tyler Reddick +2800
  • Ross Chastain +3000
  • Carson Hocevar +3300
  • Brad Keselowski +3500
  • Chris Buescher +4500
  • Josh Berry +4500
  • Kyle Busch +4500
  • Austin Cindric +6600
  • Ryan Preece +6600
  • Austin Dillon +10000
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +12500
  • AJ Allmendinger +15000
  • John Hunter Nemechek +15000
  • Justin Haley +15000
  • Michael McDowell +20000
  • Noah Gragson +20000
  • Corey Heim +25000
  • Daniel Suárez +25000
  • Erik Jones +25000
  • Austin Hill +35000
  • Cole Custer +35000
  • Todd Gilliland +35000
  • Zane Smith +35000
  • Shane van Gisbergen +50000
  • Ty Dillon +50000
  • Riley Herbst +100000
  • Cody Ware +250000
  • Chad Finchum +500000

Picks & Predictions

Top Picks

  • Kyle Larson (+250): Best blend of qualifying speed and long-run control here; showed overwhelming pace at Bristol in recent seasons.
  • Denny Hamlin (+400): Four-time Bristol winner with elite fall-off management; thrives in crown-jewel night settings.

Value Plays

  • Joey Logano (+2500): Savvy restarts + pit-road precision can flip track position late at Bristol.
  • Brad Keselowski (+3500): RFK’s balance and Keselowski’s tire stewardship keep him live if he qualifies inside the top dozen.

Long-Shot Sprinkles

  • Chris Buescher (+4500): Past Bristol winner and efficient in traffic; live for a top-5 if cycles break right.
  • Kyle Busch (+4500): Veteran racecraft at “The Last Great Colosseum” still plays if the car unloads close.

Live-Bet Angle

  • After 20–30 laps into a run, target cars whose lap times bleed the least; that’s your signal for night-phase strength. Fade teams showing RF wear complaints on longer runs.

Quick Reference Recap

  • When/Where: Sat, Sept. 13 — 7:30 p.m. ET, Bristol Motor Speedway (TN)
  • Layout/Distance: 0.533-mile concrete oval; 500 laps / 266.5 miles; stages 125/125/250
  • 2024 Winner: Kyle Larson (dominant)
