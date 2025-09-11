NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race Odds (Bristol) — Sept 13

Saturday night short-track chaos returns as the NASCAR Cup Series tackles Bristol Motor Speedway on September 13. The high-banked 0.533-mile concrete colosseum demands entry security, tire discipline, and flawless pit work, and the elimination-race stakes only heighten the drama. Here’s your betting-ready preview with current odds to win, start time and TV, key track facts, and a weather summary to frame your race day strategy.
Bass Pro Shops Night Race Date, Time & TV
- Event: NASCAR Cup Series — Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Round of 16 elimination)
- Date / Start: Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 — 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV: USA Network
- Radio: PRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Stages / Distance: 125 / 125 / 250 laps — 500 laps (266.5 miles)
- Venue: Bristol Motor Speedway — Bristol, Tennessee
Track Fast Facts — Bristol Motor Speedway
- Layout: 0.533-mile concrete oval
- Banking: Progressive, roughly 24°–28° in the turns
- Identity: Tight pit road, rapid lap times, heavy traffic = track position + clean air matter
Anticipated Weather — Summary
Seasonable and dry. Expect a sunny/mostly clear afternoon sliding into a pleasant, dry evening for green flag. Temps trend from the upper-70s/low-80s°F pre-race down into the low-60s°F late, with light winds and low rain risk. Net effect: stable track temps, typical Bristol fall-off, and strategy centered on track position and pit execution rather than weather.
Current Odds to Win — Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Outrights)
(Live market; prices move during race week.)
- Kyle Larson +250
- Denny Hamlin +400
- Christopher Bell +700
- Chase Briscoe +1000
- Ryan Blaney +1000
- Chase Elliott +1200
- William Byron +1600
- Ty Gibbs +1800
- Alex Bowman +2500
- Joey Logano +2500
- Bubba Wallace +2800
- Tyler Reddick +2800
- Ross Chastain +3000
- Carson Hocevar +3300
- Brad Keselowski +3500
- Chris Buescher +4500
- Josh Berry +4500
- Kyle Busch +4500
- Austin Cindric +6600
- Ryan Preece +6600
- Austin Dillon +10000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +12500
- AJ Allmendinger +15000
- John Hunter Nemechek +15000
- Justin Haley +15000
- Michael McDowell +20000
- Noah Gragson +20000
- Corey Heim +25000
- Daniel Suárez +25000
- Erik Jones +25000
- Austin Hill +35000
- Cole Custer +35000
- Todd Gilliland +35000
- Zane Smith +35000
- Shane van Gisbergen +50000
- Ty Dillon +50000
- Riley Herbst +100000
- Cody Ware +250000
- Chad Finchum +500000
Quick Betting Notes
- Front-row advantage is real at Bristol; clean air pays off on long green runs.
- Pit road discipline (in/out laps + no penalties) often decides late-race track position.
- Long-run balance matters more than short-run pop as rubber builds.