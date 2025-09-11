NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race Odds (Bristol) — Sept 13

Saturday night short-track chaos returns as the NASCAR Cup Series tackles Bristol Motor Speedway on September 13. The high-banked 0.533-mile concrete colosseum demands entry security, tire discipline, and flawless pit work, and the elimination-race stakes only heighten the drama. Here’s your betting-ready preview with current odds to win, start time and TV, key track facts, and a weather summary to frame your race day strategy.

Event: NASCAR Cup Series — Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Round of 16 elimination)

NASCAR Cup Series — (Round of 16 elimination) Date / Start: Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 — 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Radio: PRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

& Stages / Distance: 125 / 125 / 250 laps — 500 laps (266.5 miles)

— Venue: Bristol Motor Speedway — Bristol, Tennessee

Track Fast Facts — Bristol Motor Speedway

Layout: 0.533-mile concrete oval

concrete oval Banking: Progressive, roughly 24°–28° in the turns

Progressive, roughly in the turns Identity: Tight pit road, rapid lap times, heavy traffic = track position + clean air matter

Anticipated Weather — Summary

Seasonable and dry. Expect a sunny/mostly clear afternoon sliding into a pleasant, dry evening for green flag. Temps trend from the upper-70s/low-80s°F pre-race down into the low-60s°F late, with light winds and low rain risk. Net effect: stable track temps, typical Bristol fall-off, and strategy centered on track position and pit execution rather than weather.

Current Odds to Win — Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Outrights)

(Live market; prices move during race week.)

Kyle Larson +250

+250 Denny Hamlin +400

+400 Christopher Bell +700

+700 Chase Briscoe +1000

+1000 Ryan Blaney +1000

+1000 Chase Elliott +1200

+1200 William Byron +1600

+1600 Ty Gibbs +1800

+1800 Alex Bowman +2500

+2500 Joey Logano +2500

+2500 Bubba Wallace +2800

+2800 Tyler Reddick +2800

+2800 Ross Chastain +3000

+3000 Carson Hocevar +3300

+3300 Brad Keselowski +3500

+3500 Chris Buescher +4500

+4500 Josh Berry +4500

+4500 Kyle Busch +4500

+4500 Austin Cindric +6600

+6600 Ryan Preece +6600

+6600 Austin Dillon +10000

+10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +12500

+12500 AJ Allmendinger +15000

+15000 John Hunter Nemechek +15000

+15000 Justin Haley +15000

+15000 Michael McDowell +20000

+20000 Noah Gragson +20000

+20000 Corey Heim +25000

+25000 Daniel Suárez +25000

+25000 Erik Jones +25000

+25000 Austin Hill +35000

+35000 Cole Custer +35000

+35000 Todd Gilliland +35000

+35000 Zane Smith +35000

+35000 Shane van Gisbergen +50000

+50000 Ty Dillon +50000

+50000 Riley Herbst +100000

+100000 Cody Ware +250000

+250000 Chad Finchum +500000

Quick Betting Notes