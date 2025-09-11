BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race Odds (Bristol) — Sept 13

byMichael Cash
September 11, 2025
Saturday night short-track chaos returns as the NASCAR Cup Series tackles Bristol Motor Speedway on September 13. The high-banked 0.533-mile concrete colosseum demands entry security, tire discipline, and flawless pit work, and the elimination-race stakes only heighten the drama. Here’s your betting-ready preview with current odds to win, start time and TV, key track facts, and a weather summary to frame your race day strategy.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race Date, Time & TV

  • Event: NASCAR Cup Series — Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Round of 16 elimination)
  • Date / Start: Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 — 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Radio: PRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Stages / Distance: 125 / 125 / 250 laps500 laps (266.5 miles)
  • Venue: Bristol Motor Speedway — Bristol, Tennessee

Track Fast Facts — Bristol Motor Speedway

  • Layout: 0.533-mile concrete oval
  • Banking: Progressive, roughly 24°–28° in the turns
  • Identity: Tight pit road, rapid lap times, heavy traffic = track position + clean air matter

Anticipated Weather — Summary

Seasonable and dry. Expect a sunny/mostly clear afternoon sliding into a pleasant, dry evening for green flag. Temps trend from the upper-70s/low-80s°F pre-race down into the low-60s°F late, with light winds and low rain risk. Net effect: stable track temps, typical Bristol fall-off, and strategy centered on track position and pit execution rather than weather.

Current Odds to Win — Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Outrights)

(Live market; prices move during race week.)

  • Kyle Larson +250
  • Denny Hamlin +400
  • Christopher Bell +700
  • Chase Briscoe +1000
  • Ryan Blaney +1000
  • Chase Elliott +1200
  • William Byron +1600
  • Ty Gibbs +1800
  • Alex Bowman +2500
  • Joey Logano +2500
  • Bubba Wallace +2800
  • Tyler Reddick +2800
  • Ross Chastain +3000
  • Carson Hocevar +3300
  • Brad Keselowski +3500
  • Chris Buescher +4500
  • Josh Berry +4500
  • Kyle Busch +4500
  • Austin Cindric +6600
  • Ryan Preece +6600
  • Austin Dillon +10000
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +12500
  • AJ Allmendinger +15000
  • John Hunter Nemechek +15000
  • Justin Haley +15000
  • Michael McDowell +20000
  • Noah Gragson +20000
  • Corey Heim +25000
  • Daniel Suárez +25000
  • Erik Jones +25000
  • Austin Hill +35000
  • Cole Custer +35000
  • Todd Gilliland +35000
  • Zane Smith +35000
  • Shane van Gisbergen +50000
  • Ty Dillon +50000
  • Riley Herbst +100000
  • Cody Ware +250000
  • Chad Finchum +500000

Quick Betting Notes

  • Front-row advantage is real at Bristol; clean air pays off on long green runs.
  • Pit road discipline (in/out laps + no penalties) often decides late-race track position.
  • Long-run balance matters more than short-run pop as rubber builds.
