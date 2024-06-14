Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Yankees vs. Red Sox

    Luis Gil will oppose Brayan Bello in Friday’s pitching matchup at Fenway Park. With the Yankees listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Boston?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    913 New York Yankees (-150) at 914 Boston Red Sox (+135); o/u 9

    6:30 p.m. ET, Friday, June 14, 2024

    Fenway Park, Boston

    Yankees vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    New York Yankees DFS SPIN

    The Yankees dropped to 49-22 after losing to the Royals 4-3 yesterday. Juan Soto had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-4 with an RBI. The Yankees look to get back in the win column on Friday night.

    Boston Red Sox DFS SPIN

    The Red Sox improved to 35-34 for the year after last night’s victory. Jarren Duran had a big night at the plate going 3-5 with an RBI. Boston looks for their third consecutive win on Friday night from Fenway.

    Boston is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Red Sox are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against New York.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Red Sox.

    Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Under in the first innings. Gil has been superb for New York with an ERA of 2.04 and a WHIP of 0.93. On the other side Bello has not as good of season as he capable of, however he still has the stuff to shut down a lineup. I believe Bello gets back on track at home in a big game against their rivals. Both starting pitchers pitch well and the total goes under in the first five innings.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 5 F5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com