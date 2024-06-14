Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Luis Gil will oppose Brayan Bello in Friday’s pitching matchup at Fenway Park. With the Yankees listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Boston?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 New York Yankees (-150) at 914 Boston Red Sox (+135); o/u 9

6:30 p.m. ET, Friday, June 14, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston

Yankees vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New York Yankees DFS SPIN

The Yankees dropped to 49-22 after losing to the Royals 4-3 yesterday. Juan Soto had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-4 with an RBI. The Yankees look to get back in the win column on Friday night.

Boston Red Sox DFS SPIN

The Red Sox improved to 35-34 for the year after last night’s victory. Jarren Duran had a big night at the plate going 3-5 with an RBI. Boston looks for their third consecutive win on Friday night from Fenway.

Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Red Sox are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against New York.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Red Sox.

Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under in the first innings. Gil has been superb for New York with an ERA of 2.04 and a WHIP of 0.93. On the other side Bello has not as good of season as he capable of, however he still has the stuff to shut down a lineup. I believe Bello gets back on track at home in a big game against their rivals. Both starting pitchers pitch well and the total goes under in the first five innings.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 5 F5