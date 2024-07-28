Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The New York Yankees remain in Boston to face the Red Sox at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Carlos Rodon (NYY) vs. Tanner Houck (BOS)

The New York Yankees are 61-45 straight up this year. New York is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 55-51 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 55-48 straight up this year. Boston is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 47-56 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 New York Yankees (-106) at 912 Boston Red Sox (-112); o/u 9.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, July 28, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: ESPN

Yankees vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge reached base 6 times in his club’s 11-8 extra-innings win over the Red Sox on Saturday. In that game, Judge went 4 for 4 with a double, a homer, 3 RBIs, 3 runs scored, and 2 walks. The slugger from Linden, CA is having a phenomenal season as he’s batting .314 with 37 homers, 95 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.131 across 462 plate appearances. The former 2022 AL MVP is hitting .333 with an OPS of 1.341 over the last 15 days. That fact makes him worthy of DFS consideration despite the lofty price tag.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox left fielder Tyler O’Neill drove in half of his team’s runs in their 11-8 loss to the Yankees on Saturday. In that contest, the former Cardinal went 3 for 4 with 2 homers, 4 RBIs, 2 runs scored, and a walk. The Burnaby, British Columbia native is having the second-best year of his career as he’s batting .275 with 22 homers, 43 RBIs, and a .926 OPS across 321 plate appearances in 2024. Tyler O’Neill is batting .353 with an OPS of 1.126 over the past 15 days, meaning he’s worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

New York is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

New York is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games against Boston.

Boston is 25-21 straight up after a loss this season.

Boston is 14-12 straight up in division games this season.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

Boston will send out right-hander Tanner Houck to start Sunday night’s game against the Yankees. He’s been quietly having a terrific year. Houck is 8-6 this season with a 2.71 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, and 114 strikeouts across 123 innings of work. His peripheral numbers are good too. The St. Louis native has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.9, a strikeout-per-9-innings of 8.3, and an opponent batting average of .224 this season.

Tanner Houck has already faced the Yankees this season on July 5th. In that game he completed 3.1 innings of work, allowing 3 runs (1 earned), on 2 hits and 4 walks. He struck out 1 batter in a 5-3 Red Sox win. A rain delay shortened Houck’s day back then, but I like his chances to pitch deep into the game on Sunday. Tanner Houck has already tossed 14 quality starts this season (at least 6 innings pitched, allowing 3 or fewer earned runs) and I think he throws another one here. I’m taking the Red Sox on the money line at home against the Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball.

Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -112