Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The New York Yankees remain in Boston to face the Red Sox at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line road favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Marcus Stroman (NYY) vs. Kutter Crawford (BOS)

The New York Yankees are 60-45 straight up this year. New York is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 54-51 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 55-47 straight up this year. Boston is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 47-55 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

969 New York Yankees (-110) at 970 Boston Red Sox (-109); o/u 9.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, July 27, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: FOX

Yankees vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe was one of 3 New York players to go deep in their 9-7 loss to the Red Sox on Friday night. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, Volpe went 2 for 5 with a homer, an RBI, 2 runs scored, and a stolen base. For the season, Volpe is hitting .252 with 8 homers, 37 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, and a .689 OPS across 469 plate appearances. The New York native is batting .348 with a .940 OPS over the last 7 days, putting him in play for DFS purposes this weekend.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox outfielder/shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela displayed both his power and speed in his club’s 9-7 win over the Yankees on Friday night. In that contest, the rookie from Curacao went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a run scored, and a stolen base. Across 378 plate appearances, Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .251 with 12 homers, 55 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, and a .698 OPS this season. He’s hitting .284 with an OPS of .795 over the past 30 days, meaning he could have some DFS value at home on Saturday night.

Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

New York is 24-20 straight up after a loss this season.

New York is 51-39 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

The over is 56-45-4 in New York’s games this season.

Boston is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

New York may have dropped Game 1 of this series on Friday. But several stats point to them getting back in the win column on Saturday. The Yankees are 47-30 straight up in American League games and 55-44 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. Furthermore, New York is 33-22 straight up as the road team and 48-39 straight up as a favorite this year.

Yankees starter Marcus Stroman already faced these Red Sox on June 16th. He went 5 innings and gave up 4 runs on 7 hits and 4 walks. He struck out 3 batters in a 9-3 New York loss. I like Stroman to have a nice rebound outing here and I like the Yankees to win this game outright in Fenway Park on Saturday night.

Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -110