Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The New York Yankees head to Boston to face the Red Sox at 7:10 PM ET on Friday night on ESPN+. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line road favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Nestor Cortes (NYY) vs. Brayan Bello (BOS)

The New York Yankees are 60-44 straight up this year. New York is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 54-50 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 54-47 straight up this year. Boston is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 46-55 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

915 New York Yankees (-125) at 916 Boston Red Sox (+106); o/u 9.5

7:10 PM ET, Friday, July 26, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: NESN/ESPN+

Yankees vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees right fielder Juan Soto reached base 3 times in his club’s 12-3 loss to the Mets on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the four-time All-Star went 2 for 3 with a double, a homer, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk. Soto is having a phenomenal year as he’s batting .311 with 26 homers, 72 RBIs, and a 1.035 OPS this season. The four-time Silver Slugger Award winner is hitting .310 with 14 homers on the road this season, making him an intriguing DFS play at Fenway Park on Friday.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran drove in nearly half of his team’s runs in their 20-7 loss to the Rockies on Wednesday. Hitting leadoff, Duran went 3 for 5 with a triple, a homer, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, the 2024 All-Star Game MVP is hitting .292 with 13 homers, 51 RBIs, and an OPS of .864 across 469 plate appearances. Duran is batting .271 against lefties this season, meaning you can safely deploy him in DFS against Yankees southpaw starter Nestor Cortes on Friday.

Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

New York is 18-21 straight up in division games this season.

New York is 1-4 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

Boston is 8-6 straight up as a home underdog this season.

Boston is 24-21 straight up after a loss this season.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

Boston will send right-hander Brayan Bello to the mound to face the Yankees on Friday. He’s already faced the Bronx Bombers once this season, and he went 4.2 innings, giving up 5 runs (4 earned) on 6 hits and 3 walks. He struck out 5 batters in that subpar outing. I like him and the Red Sox to bounce back here.

Brayan Bello is 10-5 this season with a 5.27 ERA, a 1.44 WHIP, a 2.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a K/9 of 8.7. He has pitched better in July as the weather has heated up. In 4 July starts, Brayan Bello is 3-0 with an ERA of 4.44, a K-BB of 28-5, and a 10.5 K/9. I think Boston gets a much-needed outright win at home over the Yankees on Friday night.

Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX +106