Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

One of the oldest rivalries in baseball will be renewed on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball when the Yankees vs. Red Sox series concludes at 7:10 p.m. ET. With Marcus Stroman opposing Kutter Crawford in tonight’s pitching matchup, what’s the smart play from Fenway Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

919 New York Yankees (-148) at 920 Boston Red Sox (+126); o/u 9

7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 16, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Yankees vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Love New York on Sunday night

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Soto blasts 18th home run of season

Juan Soto blasted his 18th home run of the season on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to power the Yankees past the Red Sox in Boston. Soto victimized Justin Slaten for his 392-foot (105.1 mph EV) solo shot in the seventh inning that pulled the Bombers to within two runs at 5-3. He also drew a pair of walks in the contest, finishing the evening 1-for-3 officially. The 25-year-old superstar has been a monster in his first season with the Yankees — slashing .319/.435/.599 with the aforementioned 18 long balls and 55 RBI.

O’Neill collects two hits in victory

Tyler O’Neill went 2-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and an RBI in Saturday night’s 8-4 victory over the Yankees. O’Neill opened the scoring in the home half of the first inning with a one-out double off of the Green Monster that plated Jarren Duran from second base. O’Neill then raced around to score on an RBI single off the bat of Connor Wong. The 28-year-old slugger also singled in the second inning and scored on a two-run double by Rafael Devers. He has been productive when in the lineup this season — slashing .253/.348/.500 with 12 homers, 23 RBI and one stolen base.

Royals vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Red Sox are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games played on a Sunday

Yankees are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Boston’s last 14 games

The total has gone OVER in 7 of NY Yankees’ last 10 games on the road

Royals vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Yankees are 30-10 in their last 40 games overall, are 16-5 in their last 21 road contests and are 18-5 in their last 23 games against an opponent from the American League. They’re also 9-2 in their last 11 games played on a Sunday and are 24-8 in their last 32 games when listed as a favorite.

Royals vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -148