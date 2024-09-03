Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Yankees vs. Rangers Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Yankees vs. Rangers

    The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon to the mound for Tuesday’s contest against the Rangers. The Rangers will counter with Andrew Heaney. With the Yankees listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what is the smart bet from Arlington?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    967 New York Yankees (-138) at 968 Texas Rangers (+125); o/u 9

    8:05 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 3, 2024

    Globe Life Field, Arlington

    Yankees vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 83% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    New York Yankees DFS SPIN

    New York improved to 80-58 after beating Texas 8-4 yesterday. Giancarlo Stanton launched his 25th home run in the victory. New York looks for their second consecutive victory on Tuesday.

    Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

    The Rangers dropped to 65-73 after losing by four runs yesterday. Wyatt Langford had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-4 at the plate with a home run. The Rangers look to get back in the win column on Tuesday night.

    The Rangers are 2-8 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    Texas is 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against New York.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Rangers.

    Yankees vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Over in the first five innings. Both starting pitchers in this one have rather high ERA’s this season. Carlos Rodon has gotten plenty of run support for New York has he holds a 14-9 record, however with a 4.31 ERA. Andrew Heaney holds a 3.95 ERA with a 4-13 record. With two quality lineups, I expect to see plenty of runs early in this one. 

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Over 4.5 F5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com