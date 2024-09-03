Yankees vs. Rangers Prediction

The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon to the mound for Tuesday’s contest against the Rangers. The Rangers will counter with Andrew Heaney. With the Yankees listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what is the smart bet from Arlington?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

967 New York Yankees (-138) at 968 Texas Rangers (+125); o/u 9

8:05 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Globe Life Field, Arlington

Yankees vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 83% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New York Yankees DFS SPIN

New York improved to 80-58 after beating Texas 8-4 yesterday. Giancarlo Stanton launched his 25th home run in the victory. New York looks for their second consecutive victory on Tuesday.

Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

The Rangers dropped to 65-73 after losing by four runs yesterday. Wyatt Langford had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-4 at the plate with a home run. The Rangers look to get back in the win column on Tuesday night.

Yankees vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

The Rangers are 2-8 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Texas is 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against New York.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Rangers.

Yankees vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Over in the first five innings. Both starting pitchers in this one have rather high ERA’s this season. Carlos Rodon has gotten plenty of run support for New York has he holds a 14-9 record, however with a 4.31 ERA. Andrew Heaney holds a 3.95 ERA with a 4-13 record. With two quality lineups, I expect to see plenty of runs early in this one.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Over 4.5 F5