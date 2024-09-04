Yankees vs. Rangers Prediction: Will over cash for bettors?

Will the over cash for bettors in Wednesday night’s Yankees vs. Rangers series continues at 8:05 p.m. ET? Marcus Stroman will oppose Nathan Eovaldi in tonight’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Yankees (-110) at Texas Rangers (-110); o/u 8.5

8:05 p.m. ET, Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Globe Life Park, Arlington, TX

Yankees vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Leaning Towards New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Holmes takes loss in blown save

Clay Holmes took a loss and blew a save against the Rangers on Tuesday while allowing four runs in 1/3 of an inning. Holmes gave up a walk-off grand slam to Wyatt Langford to take the loss and blow his 11th save of the season. That’s not a typo. The 31-year-old started the season as dominant as any reliever in baseball, but there’s been quite a few missteps since that hot outing. The Yankees are going to give the right-hander plenty of leads, but there’s a little more risk in his profile than you’d like. You all know this, of course. You’ve been dealing with it for 130-plus games.

Jung homers and drives in two runs in win

Josh Jung homered and drove in two runs in a win over the Yankees on Tuesday. Jung also stole a base. The homer was the only hit the Rangers picked up off Carlos Rodón, and it was the sixth homer of the season for the 26-year-old. The steal was the fourth of the year for Jung, and he’s hit .276/295/.455 during his limited action in 2024.

Yankees vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Yankees’ last 5 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 4 of Yankees’ last 5 games when playing Texas

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Texas’ last 5 games when playing NY Yankees

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Texas’ last 5 games at home

Yankees vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. Marcus Stroman is 3-2 with a 4.56 ERA over his last five starts. He has averaged 5.0 innings, 6.0 hits allowed and 2.6 earned runs allowed over that span. He’s also only averaged 3.8 strikeouts per contest over his last five starts, meaning the ball is in play a fair amount when he starts.

On the other side, it’s a similar story. Nathan Eovaldi is 2-3 with a 4.50 ERA over his last five starts. He’s averaging 5 1/3 innings per outing over that span, with three runs allowed and 5.4 hits allowed. Unlike Stroman, Eovaldi is averaging a solid 6.4 strikeouts per game, but he also has the tougher matchup against Aaron Judge and Co.

Yankees vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5