Hawks vs. Magic NBA Play-In Game Prediction: Will Orlando Magic?

The Hawks and Magic face off in a crucial Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament game. The winner secures the 7th seed and a first-round matchup against the defending champion Celtics, while the loser will have one more opportunity to clinch the 8th seed. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Hawks vs. Magic matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Magic are 5-point home favorites versus the Hawks, while the total for tonight’s game sits at 217 points.

Hawks vs. Magic Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Hawks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

This Eastern Conference Play-In matchup features two contrasting teams vying for the No. 7 seed and a first-round date with the Boston Celtics. The winner clinches the 7th seed, while the loser will host the winner of the Bulls vs. 76ers in a do-or-die game for the 8th and final playoff spot.

This is a pivotal test for two franchises with young cores and high expectations. Orlando returns to postseason action after finishing with their best record since the Dwight Howard era. Atlanta, meanwhile, is trying to capitalize on a late-season surge and a healthy Trae Young.

Key Matchups

Trae Young vs. Jalen Suggs

Suggs is one of the few guards in the NBA who can pick up full court and survive. If he frustrates Young early, Atlanta’s offense could stall.

Paolo Banchero vs. Jalen Johnson/Saddiq Bey

Banchero has a strength and size advantage in isolation. If Atlanta sends help, that opens up kick-out threes for Orlando’s wings.

Pace vs. Discipline

Atlanta thrives in the open floor and early offense.

Orlando plays slow, deliberate basketball (29th in pace) and locks in defensively.

Hawks vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

In their last meeting on February 20, 2025, the Magic overcame a 19-point deficit to defeat the Hawks 114–108. Banchero led with 36 points, while Young scored 38 for Atlanta. ​

The Magic boast one of the league’s top defenses, allowing just 105.4 PPG, while the Hawks rely on a high-paced offense, averaging 102.3 possessions per game.

Hawks vs. Magic Betting Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC -5