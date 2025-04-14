Giants vs. Phillies Prediction: Will Philadelphia take Game 1 of series?

​ The San Francisco Giants (11–4) continue their East Coast road trip tonight as they open a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies (9–6) at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is set for 6:45 PM ET. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Giants vs. Phillies matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies

6:45 p.m. ET, Monday, April 14, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Giants vs. Phillies Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Phillies are -120 moneyline favorites. The Giants, meanwhile, are +100 on the moneyline, while the total sits at 9 runs.

Giants vs. Phillies Public Betting: Bettors Love Philly

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Giants: Right-hander Landen Roupp (0–1, 3.60 ERA) takes the mound for San Francisco. In his last outing, Roupp pitched a career-high six innings, showing promise as he transitions from bullpen duties to a starting role.

Phillies: Philadelphia counters with veteran righty Taijuan Walker (1–0, 0.00 ERA), who has been dominant in his early starts, not allowing an earned run over 10.2 innings this season.

Team Performance

The Giants are coming off a series win against the Yankees, highlighted by a 5–4 victory in the Bronx. Carlos Rodón pitched 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts, but allowed a pivotal three-run homer to Jung Hoo Lee in the sixth inning. Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered in the eighth inning, breaking an 0-for-22 slump, but the Yankees couldn’t complete the comeback.

The Phillies, meanwhile, were shut out 7–0 by the Cardinals in their last game, with ace Zack Wheeler giving up four runs over six innings. Despite the loss, Philadelphia has been strong at home, boasting a 5–1 record at Citizens Bank Park.

Key Players to Watch

Giants: First baseman Wilmer Flores leads the team with six home runs and 19 RBIs, providing a consistent power threat in the lineup.

Phillies: Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber has matched Flores with six homers and has driven in 12 runs, making him a key offensive contributor for Philadelphia.

Giants vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

I’m taking the Phillies. They’ve owned the Giants in the past, winning seven out of the previous 10 meetings between the two teams. San Francisco did earn a series victory the last time these two teams squared off, which was in May of last season. That said, the Giants have lost six out of their last seven games at Citizens Bank Park.

Giants vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -120