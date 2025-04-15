Grizzlies vs. Warriors NBA Play-In Game Prediction: Will Golden State roll?

The winner of this Western Conference Play-In matchup secures the No. 7 seed and a first-round series against the Houston Rockets. The loser will host the winner of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings game for a final shot at the No. 8 seed.​ What’s the best bet in tonight’s Grizzlies vs. Warriors matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Warriors are 7-point home favorites versus the Grizzlies, while the total sits at 229 points.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Grizzlies when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Season Series Recap

Golden State won the regular-season series 3–1, including a 134–125 victory on April 1, where Stephen Curry scored 52 points. However, Memphis had a dominant 144–93 win on December 19, setting a franchise record with 27 made three-pointers.

Key Matchups

Backcourt Battle: Stephen Curry vs. Ja Morant. Curry’s experience and shooting prowess against Morant’s explosiveness and playmaking will be pivotal.​

Frontcourt Clash: Draymond Green’s defensive versatility will be tested against Jaren Jackson Jr.’s scoring ability.​

Bench Contributions: Golden State’s depth, including Brandin Podziemski, could provide an edge if Memphis’s starters are limited due to injuries.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

Give me the Warriors. They’re 6-3-1 against the spread in their last 10 games overall and have won seven out of their last 10. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, stumble into the play-in tournament with a 3-7 record against the number over their last 10 games.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Betting Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -7