Royals vs. Yankees Prediction: Will Bronx Bombers rebound?

​ The New York Yankees (8–7) host the Kansas City Royals (8–8) tonight at Yankee Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM ET. This marks the first meeting between the two teams since the Yankees’ 3–1 victory over the Royals in the 2024 ALDS. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Royals vs. Yankees matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees

7:05 p.m. ET, Monday, April 14, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Royals vs. Yankees Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Yankees are -140 moneyline favorites. The Royals, meanwhile, are +120 to pull off the upset. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Yankees Public Betting: Bettors Backing NY

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Carlos Carrasco (1–1, 7.71 ERA) takes the mound for New York. The 38-year-old right-hander has struggled in his early starts, allowing at least three earned runs in each of his outings and surrendering three home runs in his most recent appearance against Detroit.

Royals: Seth Lugo (1–1, 3.24 ERA) will start for Kansas City. Lugo has been a consistent presence in the Royals’ rotation, completing at least five innings in each of his three starts this season. He pitched over 200 innings last year with a 3.00 ERA, finishing runner-up in AL Cy Young Award voting.

Key Players to Watch

Yankees: Aaron Judge continues to lead the Yankees’ offense, batting .357 with six home runs and 20 RBIs.

Royals: Bobby Witt Jr. remains a central figure in Kansas City’s lineup, aiming to build on his performance from last season when he was the AL MVP runner-up.

Both teams are looking to gain momentum early in the season. The Yankees aim to rebound from a series loss to the Giants, while the Royals seek consistency after a mixed performance in Cleveland

Royals vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Even though the Yankees are having issues pitching to start the season, they’ve also owned the Royals. They’re 7-3 in their last 10 games against Kansas City. The Yankees usually pummel American League Central rivals when they get a chance.

Royals vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -140