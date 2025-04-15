Hockey Club vs. Blues Prediction: Will St. Louis secure playoff spot with win?

​The St. Louis Blues are set to host the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 7 p.m. CT at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. This pivotal matchup holds significant playoff implications for the Blues. What’s the best bet for tonight’s Hockey Club vs. Blues matchup?

Game Matchup

Utah Hockey Club at St. Louis Blues

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: ESPN+

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Blues are -165 moneyline favorites. The Hockey Club, meanwhile, are +140 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 6 goals.

Hockey Club vs. Blues Public Betting: Bettors Backing St. Louis

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Blues’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

What’s at Stake

For the Blues, a regulation win secures a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. A loss or overtime result would require assistance from other teams to clinch their position. The Blues currently hold the second Western Conference wild card spot, just two points ahead of the Calgary Flames, who have two games remaining.

Team Stats

Category Blues Utah Hockey Club

Goals per Game 3.01 2.90

Goals Against Avg 2.84 2.98

Power Play % 21.2% 24.1%

Penalty Kill % 73.5% 80.1%

Note: Utah’s power play and penalty kill percentages are among the league’s better, while the Blues have a stronger offensive output.​

Players to Watch

St. Louis Blues:

Robert Thomas: Leads the team with 79 points.

Jordan Kyrou: Top goal scorer with 34 goals.

Jordan Binnington: Starting goaltender with a 2.72 GAA and .900 SV%.

Utah Hockey Club:

Clayton Keller: Team leader with 86 points.

Karel Vejmelka: Goaltender with a 2.52 GAA and .906 SV%. ​

Hockey Club vs. Blues Betting Prediction

The Blues aim to break a three-game losing streak and solidify their playoff berth. Despite recent struggles, they have been strong at home and possess a potent offense. Utah, already eliminated from playoff contention, will look to play spoiler. Their defense and goaltending have been reliable, but offensive inconsistencies have plagued them throughout the season. ​

Ultimately, I expect the Blues to break this game open and secure their playoff spot.

Hockey Club vs. Blues Prediction: ST. LOUIS BLUES -165