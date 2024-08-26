Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Yankees vs. Nationals Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Yankees vs. Nationals

    The Yankees will send Nestor Cortes to the mound for Monday’s contest against the Nationals. The Nationals will counter with Mitchell Parker. With the Yankees listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what is the smart bet from Washington?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    969 New York Yankees (-180) at 970 Washington Nationals (+165); o/u 9

    6:45 p.m. ET, Monday, August 26, 2024

    Nationals Park, Washington

    Yankees vs. Nationals Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 83% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    New York Yankees DFS SPIN

    New York improved to 77-54 after beating Colorado 10-3 yesterday. Aaron Judge launched his 50th home run in the victory, his third of his career. New York now heads to Washington to open up a 3-game set with the Nationals.

    Washington Nationals DFS SPIN

    The Nationals moved to 59-72 after defeating the Braves by a score of 5-1 on Sunday. CJ Abrams had a nice game, going 2-5 at the plate with a pair of RBIs. The Nationals look for their 60th victory of the season on Monday night as they host the Yankees.

    The Nationals are 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    Washington is 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against New York.

    The total has gone over in 2 of the last 5 home games for the Nationals.

    Yankees vs. Nationals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Nationals on the run line. This young Washington team is continuing to play hard, they gave the Braves all they can handle this past weekend in Atlanta, and I believe we see competitive games this series against New York. Cortes and Parker have similar numbers this season, I expect to see a close contest and for that reason Washington with a run head start is the play.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Washington +1.5 -110

