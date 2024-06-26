Close Menu
    Yankees vs. Mets Prediction: Will underdog hit again?

    Yankees vs. Mets

    Will the underdog cash again for bettors when the Yankees vs. Mets Subway Series continues in Queens, NY at 7:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday night? Luis Gil will oppose Sean Manaea in the pitching matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    925 New York Yankees (-130) at 926 New York Mets (+110); o/u 8.5

    7:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 26, 2024

    Citi Field, Queens, NY

    Yankees vs. Mets: Public Bettors still love Yankees

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Torres dealing with groin injury

    Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after Tuesday’s game that Gleyber Torres’s failure to run hard to first base in the eighth was a product of his groin issue. Torres left Thursday and missed Friday’s game with the groin problem before returning Saturday. While Boone let Torres off the hook for his apparent lack of hustle, he did say Torres needed to make a play he missed that gave the Mets two runs in the sixth.

    Vientos hits a pair of solo home runs

    Mark Vientos went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in a 9-7 win over the Yankees on Tuesday. Vientos’ power is legit and he now has nine home runs on the year and six in 19 games in June. Vientos is also hitting 19-for-69 (.275) in June while taking over the Mets’ starting third base role. With the Mets offense surging and Vientos showing a better approach to go along with his plus power, he should be added in all formats where he may still be available.

    Mets are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games.

    Yankees are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games played on a Wednesday

    The total has gone OVER in 17 of NY Yankees’ last 24 games

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of NY Mets’ last 9 games when playing at home against NY Yankees

    Yankees vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Mets. The Yankees are now just 3-8 in their last 11 games overall, are 1-4 in their last five road contests and are 3-8 in their last 11 meetings with the Mets at Citi Field. On the other side, the Mets have won eight out of their last 10 games overall, are a perfect 6-0 in their last six contests at Citi Field and are 10-2 in their last 12 games played in the month of June.

    Yankees vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS +110

