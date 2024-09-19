Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Yankees vs. Mariners MLB Betting Prediction: Can Yankees complete the sweep?

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    Yankees vs. Mariners

    The New York Yankees remain in Seattle to face the Mariners at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday afternoon. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Mariners betting prediction.  

    Can the Mariners win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

    Projected starting pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (NYY) vs. Logan Gilbert (SEA) 

    The New York Yankees are 89-63 straight up this year. New York is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 78-74 ATS this season.

    The Seattle Mariners are 77-75 straight up this year. Seattle is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 64-88 ATS this season.

    Yankees vs. Mariners Game Matchup and Betting Odds

    967 New York Yankees (-111) at 968 Seattle Mariners (-109); o/u 7.5

    4:10 PM ET, Thursday, September 19, 2024

    T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

    Yankees vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

    Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New York Yankees DFS Spin

    Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo drove in both of his team’s runs in their 2-1 extra-innings victory over the Mariners on Wednesday night. In that game, the 35-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a single, a double, and 2 RBIs. For the season, Rizzo is hitting .219 with 8 homers, 33 RBIs, and a .615 OPS across 347 plate appearances. Anthony Rizzo is batting .282 with a .792 OPS during day games this season, making him an intriguing DFS play on Thursday.

    Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

    Mariners first baseman Justin Turner reached base 3 times in his team’s 2-1 loss to the Yankees on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the former Dodger went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk. Across 504 plate appearances this season, Turner is hitting .257 with 11 homers, 48 RBIs, and an OPS of .740. Justin Turner is batting .291 with an OPS of .839 over the past 30 days. That fact makes the 39-year-old worth a look in most DFS formats.

    New York is 6-3 straight up in their last 9 games against Seattle.

    New York is 51-37 straight up after a win this season.

    Seattle is 52-57 straight up in non-division games this season.

    Seattle is 19-28 straight up as an underdog this season.

    Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Prediction

    The Yankees have already beaten the Mariners twice in this series. I like New York to complete the sweep on Thursday afternoon. The Yankees will be sending righty Clarke Schmidt to the hill for this contest. In 13 starts this season, Schmidt is 5-3 with a 2.41 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, a 9.4 K/9, and an opponent batting average of .227. Perhaps most importantly, New York has a record of 10-3 this season in games started by Clarke Schmidt.

    He’s already faced Seattle this year. Schmidt took a loss against the Mariners on May 21st but didn’t pitch poorly. In that contest, Clarke Schmidt went 5 innings and permitted 2 earned runs on 4 hits and 2 walks. He struck 6 in a 6-3 Yankees defeat. I think Clarke Schmidt pitches much better this time around and the Yankees win the game outright. I’m taking New York on the money line in this one.

    Yankees vs. Mariners MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -111

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com