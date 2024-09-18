Yankees vs. Mariners MLB Betting Prediction: Can Seattle even the series?

The New York Yankees remain in Seattle to face the Mariners at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday night on Prime Video and ESPN+. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Mariners betting prediction.

Can the Mariners win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Nestor Cortes (NYY) vs. Bryce Miller (SEA)

The New York Yankees are 88-63 straight up this year. New York is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 78-73 ATS this season.

The Seattle Mariners are 77-74 straight up this year. Seattle is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 63-88 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Mariners Game Matchup and Betting Odds

923 New York Yankees (-121) at 924 Seattle Mariners (+101); o/u 7.5

9:40 PM ET, Wednesday, September 18, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: Prime Video/ESPN+

Yankees vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 86% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees right fielder Juan Soto reached base 4 times in his team’s 11-2 win over the Mariners on Tuesday night. In that contest, the four-time All-Star went 2 for 2 with a homer, 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored, and 2 walks. For the season, Soto is hitting .287 with 40 homers, 103 RBIs, and a .994 OPS across 671 plate appearances. Juan Soto is batting .294 with an OPS of 1.042 during night games this season, making him an interesting DFS option on Wednesday night.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez recorded nearly half of his team’s hits in their 11-2 home loss to the Yankees on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the right-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic went 4 for 5 with a double. Across 560 plate appearances this season, Rodriguez is hitting .268 with 16 homers, 54 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, and an OPS of .715. Julio Rodriguez is batting .293 with an OPS of .828 over the past 15 days. That fact makes the 23-year-old worthy of DFS consideration in most formats.

Yankees vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

The over is 81-65-5 in New York’s games this season.

The under is 41-29-6 in Seattle’s home games this season.

Seattle is 45-31 straight up as the home team this season.

Seattle is 65-58 straight up as a home underdog since the start of the 2020 season.

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Prediction

Despite their loss to the Yankees on Tuesday night, the Mariners are playing good baseball over the past two weeks. Since September 4th, Seattle is 8-4 straight up. In that 12-game span, the Mariners scored 6 runs or more 5 times and held their opponents to 3 runs or fewer 5 times. Seattle will also be starting right-hander Bryce Miller for this contest on Wednesday night. Miller is 11-8 this season with a 3.12 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP. He has a 4.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 8.5 K/9, and an opponent batting average of .208 in 2024.

Seattle is 16-13 straight up in Miller’s starts this year, and they’ll have the advantage of this game being at home. In 15 home starts this year, Bryce Miller is 6-3 with a 1.99 ERA and an opponent batting average of .184. Miller got touched up by the Yankees on May 22nd of this year (5 earned runs allowed over 6 innings) but I like his chances to bounce back against New York on Tuesday. I’m taking the Mariners at home as money-line underdogs in this one.

Yankees vs. Mariners MLB Betting Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS +101