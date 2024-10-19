Yankees vs. Guardians Game 5 Prediction: Is Cleveland Finished?

The Yankees vs. Guardians Game 5 ALCS matchup is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. With the Guardians facing elimination with a loss, what’s the smart bet tonight from Progressive Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Yankees (-120) at Cleveland Guardians (+100); o/u 7.5

8:08 p.m. ET, Friday, October 18, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Yankees vs. Guardians Game 5: Bettors Leaning Towards Cleveland

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Stanton hits another HR at Progressive Field

Giancarlo Stanton went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run against the Guardians on Friday. Stanton’s home run was his fourth of the postseason. He became the second Yankee ever joining Reggie Jackson with four home runs in multiple postseasons. Stanton hit a three-run home run off Cade Smith in the sixth inning, giving the Yankees a 6-2 lead. Stanton is hitting .300 with a 1.167 OPS and nine RBI in the playoffs.

Classe’s postseason struggles continue

Emmanuel Clase allowed two runs and took the loss against the Yankees on Friday. Clase came into a tie game in the ninth inning. With the Guardians season on the line again and the best closer this regular season on the mound, Clase folded once again. Anthony Rizzo and Anthony Volpe both singled to start the inning. After Volpe stole second base, Alex Verdugo reached on an error that brought in a run. Then Gleyber Torres lined an RBI single to give the Yankees an 8-6 lead.

Clase has now allowed nine runs in seven innings this postseason. The Guardians offense bailed out Clase in Game 3, but they weren’t able to do it again in Game 4. Clase has certainly had his moments this postseason, like closing out the Tigers in Game 4 and Game 5 of the division series. Overall, though, he’s coughed up the lead three times and has two losses.

Yankees vs. Guardians Game 5 MLB Betting Trends

NY Yankees is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games on the road

NY Yankees is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games when playing at home against NY Yankees

Yankees vs. Guardians Game 5 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. Tanner Bibee has been solid for the Guardians of late. The team is 4-1 in this last five starts and he owns a 2.66 ERA over that span. That said, a deeper dive reveals some concern. For starters, Bibee is averaging just 4 2/3 innings over his last five starts. In his last outing, he went just 1 1/3 innings versus the Yankees, who scored three runs on five hits versus Bibee. He’s now allowed five runs – four earned – on nine hits over his last 5 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking three over that span.

Meanwhile, Carlos Rodon has been a roller coaster ride for the Yankees. He allowed four runs on seven hits in just 3 2/3 innings versus the Royals in the ALDS, but rebounded to pitch six innings versus the Guardians earlier in this series. He allowed just one run on three hits while striking out nine and walking none. In fact, he hasn’t issued a walk in two straight starts.

Whether the Yankees get to Bibee or one of Cleveland’s relievers, I do think the Guardians are finished.

Yankees vs. Guardians Game 5 MLB Playoffs Prediction: New York Yankees -120