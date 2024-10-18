Yankees vs. Guardians Game 4 Prediction: Bet this Luis Gil Prop

The Yankees vs. Guardians Game 4 ALCS matchup will start at 8:08 p.m. ET on Friday night from Progressive Field. Luis Gil will start tonight for New York and one of his props offers plenty of betting value.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Yankees (-113) at Cleveland Guardians (+104); o/u 7.5

8:08 p.m. ET, Friday, October 18, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Yankees vs. Guardians Game 4: Bettors Backing New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Weaver blows opportunity for Yanks to take 3-0 lead

Luke Weaver allowed two runs in 1 1/3 innings and blew the save against the Guardians on Thursday. Weaver had been untouchable at the backend of the Yankees bullpen in the playoffs, but couldn’t close the door on the Guardians in Game 3. Weaver was one out away from a four-out save when Jhonkensy Noel hit a game-tying home run deep to left field. The Guardians won in extra innings on a David Fry home run off Clay Holmes. Cleveland ended up winning this battle of the bullpens, setting up an interesting next few games between the two teams.

Fry delivers biggest homer of the season

David Fry went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run against the Yankees on Thursday. Fry pinch-hit in the seventh inning and walked. In the 10th inning, he hit a walkoff two-run home run off Clay Holmes to seal the Guardians’ victory in Game 3. It’s Fry’s second home run of the playoffs and the other was also a game-winning home run that came against Detroit in Game 4 of the ALDS. Fry will likely start Friday’s game on the bench with the Yankees starting right-hander Luis Gil, but he’s already proven that he can be a weapon as a pinch hitter in the late innings.

Yankees vs. Guardians Game 4 MLB Betting Trends

NY Yankees is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games on the road

NY Yankees is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

Cleveland is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against NY Yankees

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games

Yankees vs. Guardians Game 4 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Gil hasn’t pitched since September 28, but that’s because the Yankees didn’t need a fourth starter for the ALDS. In his last five starts, Gil owns a 4.00 ERA while averaging 5.1 innings of work. Given how the Yanks’ bullpen crumbled last night, chances are he’ll pitch at least five innings tonight, provided he doesn’t run into trouble early.

Over his last five starts, Gil has registered at least five strikeouts per outing. In fact, he struck out exactly five batters in each of his last four outings. The over/under for Gil strikeouts tonight is 4.5, but the number is juiced to the under. Again, assuming the Yankees allow Gil to work fairly deep tonight, I see him striking out at least five batters before exiting.

Yankees vs. Guardians Game 4 MLB Playoffs Prediction: Luis Gil over 4.5 Strikeouts (+108)