Yankees vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Bronx Bombers will go for a sweep on Sunday when the Yankees vs. Giants series wraps up at 4:05 p.m. ET. With Nestor Cortes Jr. opposing Blake Snell in the pitching matchup, what’s the best value for bettors when it comes to attacking this interleague contest?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

929 New York Yankees (-152) at 930 San Francisco Giants (+128); o/u 8

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 2, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Yankees vs. Giants: Bettors Siding with New York in finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Judge homers again for Yankees

Aaron Judge clobbered a 464-foot two-run homer on Saturday, powering the Yankees to a 7-3 victory over the Giants. Judge took Giants ace Logan Webb deep to left-center field in the opening frame for his major league-leading 21st round-tripper of the season.

The 32-year-old fantasy superstar became the first hitter this year to reach the 20-homer plateau with a two home run outburst during Friday’s series opener at spacious Oracle Park, finishing the month of May with an astronomical .361/.479/.918 triple-slash line with 14 homers and 27 RBI across 28 games. The Southern California native is clearly enjoying his time back in the Bay Area and finds himself in the midst of one of the hottest stretches of his career with eight homers over his last 10 games since May 22.

Schmitt hits two-run homer in loss

Casey Schmitt went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer on Saturday in the Giants’ loss to the Yankees. Schmitt slashed San Francisco’s early deficit in half by taking Yankees starter Cody Poteet deep to left-center field in the third inning. It was his first round-tripper of the season. He was the lone Giants’ batter to reach base more than once during Saturday’s one-sided affair at Oracle Park as Yankees starter Cody Poteet and a quartet of relievers limited them to just five hits combined.

Yankees vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 8 of San Francisco’s last 11 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 6 of NY Yankees’ last 8 games against San Francisco

The total has gone OVER in 7 of San Francisco’s last 8 games when playing at home against NY Yankees

The total has gone OVER in 6 of NY Yankees’ last 8 games against an opponent in the National League

Yankees vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Yankees are now 8-2 in their last 10 games overall, are 10-2 in their last 12 road games and are 8-3 in their last 11 games versus an opponent from the National League West. On the other side, the Giants are 2-9 in their last 11 games versus the Yankees, are 1-5 in their last six interleague games and are winless in their last five meetings with New York at home.

Yankees vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -152