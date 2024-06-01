Yankees vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Yankees vs. Giants series continues on Saturday night at Oracle Park where Cody Poteet will oppose Logan Webb in the pitching matchup. With the Giants listed as only slight favorites and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight from San Francisco?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

979 New York Yankees (-104) at 980 San Francisco Giants (-112); o/u 7.5

10:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 1, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Yankees vs. Giants: Public Bettors leaning towards New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Judge homers twice in win vs. Giants

Aaron Judge homered twice and drove in four runs in a 6-2 win for the Yankees over the Giants on Friday. This getting ridiculous. Judge is now all alone in eighth place in Yankees’ history with 277 homers; passing Jorge Posada. The slugger also singled for a three-hit day, and he’s up to 20 homers on the season. The month of May has been extremely kind to Judge. It’s likely the other months will be good to the 32-year-old, as well.

Conforto working way back from hamstring injury

Michael Conforto (hamstring) went 1-for-3 on Friday in a minor league rehab game for Triple-A Sacramento. Conforto kicked off his rehab assignment by getting in a couple frames in left field as he works his way back from a right hamstring strain. The 31-year-old veteran was off to a strong start at the dish, with encouraging Statcast batted ball metrics to back it up, which should make him a relevant option for fantasy managers once he returns.

Yankees vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 12 of San Francisco’s last 17 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of NY Yankees’ last 7 games against San Francisco

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of NY Yankees’ last 10 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 6 of San Francisco’s last 7 games when playing at home against NY Yankees

Yankees vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Francisco. The Giants are 10-4 in their last 14 games overall, are 6-2 in their last eight games at home and are 14-4 in their last 18 games played in the month of June dating back to last season. They’ll also have the advantage in the pitching matchup, as their ace Webb will toe the rubber tonight.

Yankees vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -112