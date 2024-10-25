Yankees vs. Dodgers Prediction World Series Game 1: Will New York pull off upset?

The 2024 Fall Classic begins on Friday night when the Dodgers host the Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series at 8:08 p.m. ET. With Gerrit Cole set to oppose Jack Flaherty in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Yankees vs. Dodgers clash?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Yankees (+110) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-130); o/u 8.5

8:08 p.m. ET, Friday, October 25, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Yankees vs. Dodgers: Bettors Backing L.A. in Game 1

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cole to start Game 1 for Yankees

Gerrit Cole will start Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, manager Aaron Boone said Monday. Boone was mum on the rest of the rotation. Most likely, Carlos Rodón will go in Game 2 and Clarke Schmidt in Game 3, but Boone does have the option of flip-flopping them if he likes the idea of starting Schmidt in Game 2 and being extra aggressive with the bullpen before the off day.

Ohtani won’t pitch in World Series

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch in the World Series. No surprise here. The Dodgers have consistently stated over the last month that Ohtani wouldn’t pitch in the playoffs. He hasn’t pitched this year and that’s not going to change in the World Series as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Ohtani is the clear number one pick in fantasy drafts for next season, when he will pitch and hit.

Yankees vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

NY Yankees is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games on the road

NY Yankees is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of LA Dodgers’ last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of LA Dodgers’ last 7 games at home

Yankees vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

I’m taking New York tonight. I’m well aware of the Dodgers’ firepower on offense but let’s not pretend that the Yankees can’t match those fireworks with some of their own. Plus, I don’t care how much star power is on both sides: Baseball at this time of year is about pitching. Cole wasn’t sharp in his last postseason start versus Cleveland when he struck out four, walked four and allowed two runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings. That said, when the lights are brightest, Cole is an ace.

On the other side, Flaherty has had a sensational season. Dating back to his days in St. Louis, he’s always had the talent. Injuries submarined his career with the Cardinals, who traded him to the Orioles at the deadline in 2023. He was so bad for Baltimore that the Orioles moved him to the bullpen. He was signed to a one-year deal by the Tigers, he resurrected his career in Detroit, which flipped him to the Dodgers at this year’s deadline.

Flaherty has never pitched in a World Series. In his last start, the Mets took him behind the woodshed. In just three innings, he allowed eight runs on eight hits while walking four and striking out none. I think he shrinks tonight on the big stage.

Yankees vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES +110