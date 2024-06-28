Close Menu
    Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Will New York drop fifth straight?

    Anthony Rome
    Yankees vs. Blue Jays
    Aug 10, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) points to the dugout after hitting a double in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Yankees vs. Blue Jays series continues in Toronto on Friday night at 7:07 p.m. ET. Will the Blue Jays hand the Yankees their fifth straight loss? Or is there a smarter play tonight in Toronto?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    913 New York Yankees (-118) at 914 Toronto Blue Jays (+100); o/u 8.5

    7:07 p.m. ET, Friday, June 28, 2024

    Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

    Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors Backing New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Grisham hits two-run home run in loss

    Trent Grisham went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run against the Blue Jays on Thursday. Grisham provided all of the Yankees offense on Thursday. He hit a two-run home run off Jose Berrios in the fifth inning. It was only his fifth home run of the season, but he should continue to see an increase in playing time in the Yankees outfield with Giancarlo Stanton on the shelf.

    Springer has three-hit day vs. Yankees

    George Springer went 3-for-6 with a double, two home runs and six RBI against the Yankees on Thursday. Springer took Carlos Rodon deep in each of the first two innings. He now has eight home runs on the season. Springer has certainly struggled this year with a .205 average and .618 OPS with 23 RBI on the year.

    Blue Jays are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games when playing as the underdog

    Blue Jays are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games played on a Frida

    Yankees are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games.

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of NY Yankees’ last 11 games

    Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 9-2 in the Yankees’ last 11 games overall, is 11-3 in their last 14 road contests and is 5-1 in their last six divisional matchups. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Blue Jays’ last seven games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games against the Yankees and is 4-1 in their last five home contests.

    Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5

