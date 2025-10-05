Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: Can NY tie the series?

Last Updated on October 4, 2025 10:04 pm by Alex Becker

The New York Yankees remain in Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 4:08 PM ET on Sunday afternoon on FS1. It’s Game 2 of the American League Division Series. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

Toronto leads the best-of-5 series 1-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Max Fried (NYY) vs. Trey Yesavage (TOR)

The New York Yankees went 94-68 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 79-87 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays went 94-68 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 92-71 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

941 New York Yankees (-150) at 942 Toronto Blue Jays (+125); o/u 8.5

4:08 PM ET, Sunday, October 5, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

TV: FS1

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger drove in his team’s only run in their 10-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. In that game, the 2019 NL MVP went 0 for 3 with a walk and an RBI. During the regular season, Bellinger hit .272 with 29 homers, 98 RBIs, 13 steals, and an OPS of .814 across 588 at-bats. Cody Bellinger is batting .281 with an OPS of .966 when ahead in the count this season, making him an interesting DFS option on Sunday.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a big day at the plate in his team’s 10-1 win over the Yankees on Saturday afternoon. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 3 for 4 with a homer, a sacrifice fly, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Across 589 regular-season at-bats, Guerrero hit .292 with 23 homers, 84 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .848. The 5-time All-Star is batting .326 with an OPS of .947 against left-handed pitching this season. That fact makes Vladimir Guerrero Jr. worth a look in DFS against Yankees lefty starter Max Fried on Sunday.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

New York is 38-31 straight up after a loss this season.

New York is 10-8 straight up in playoff games since the start of last season.

Toronto is 1-6 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2020 season.

Toronto is 1-2 straight up in their last 3 games against New York.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

I like New York here, mainly because of their starting pitcher, Max Fried. In 32 regular-season starts spanning 195.1 innings this year, the 31-year-old southpaw went 19-5 with a 2.86 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP, a 3.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 8.7 K/9, and a .223 opponent batting average. Perhaps most importantly, the Yankees are 22-11 in Fried’s 33 starts this season, including the playoffs. The 3-time All-Star has already tossed 21 quality starts this season (including playoffs), and I think Fried will throw another one on Sunday, which should be enough for New York to win outright on the road. The pick is the Yankees -150 on the money line over the Blue Jays at Bovada.lv.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -150