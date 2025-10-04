Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: Can NY stay hot in Game 1 of the ALDS?

Last Updated on October 3, 2025 7:27 pm by Alex Becker

The New York Yankees head to Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 4:08 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on FOX. It’s Game 1 of the American League Division Series. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

The best-of-5 series is tied 0-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Luis Gil (NYY) vs. Kevin Gausman (TOR)

The New York Yankees went 94-68 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 79-86 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays went 94-68 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 91-71 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

931 New York Yankees (+105) at 932 Toronto Blue Jays (-125); o/u 7.5

4:08 PM ET, Saturday, October 4, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

TV: FOX

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Blue Jays money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe drove in 25% of his team’s runs in their 4-0 win over the Red Sox in Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series on Thursday night. In that game, the New York, NY, native went 1 for 4 with a single and an RBI. During the regular season, Volpe hit .212 with 19 homers, 72 RBIs, 18 steals, and an OPS of .663 across 539 at-bats. Anthony Volpe is batting .300 with an OPS of .850 in 17 career playoff games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Saturday.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk had a monster day at the plate in his club’s 13-4 win over the Rays last Sunday in the final game of the regular season. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 26-year-old right-handed hitter went 3 for 5 with 2 homers, a double, 6 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. In 451 regular-season at-bats, Kirk hit .282 with 15 homers, 76 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .769. The 2-time All-Star is batting .353 with an OPS of .862 in 5 career playoff games. That fact makes Alejandro Kirk worth a look in most DFS formats on Saturday.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

New York is 13-2 straight up in their last 15 games overall.

New York is 57-38 straight up after a win this season.

Toronto is 5-6 straight up in their last 11 games overall.

Toronto is 4-9 straight up when playing with the rest advantage since the start of last season.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

I like New York here. A few relevant stats will illustrate why. The Yankees are 14-8 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest and 44-37 straight up as the road team this year. What’s more, New York is 70-47 straight up in American League games and 29-26 straight up in division games in 2025. Additionally, the Yankees are 9-6 straight up when playing with the rest disadvantage since the start of last season. And finally, New York is 8-3 straight up in starting pitcher Luis Gil’s 11 starts this season. The pick is the Yankees +105 on the money line over the Blue Jays at Bovada.lv.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES +105