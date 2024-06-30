Will the over hit in Yankees vs. Blue Jays series finale?

With Gerrit Cole set to oppose Kevin Gausman in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Sunday’s Yankees vs. Blue Jays series finale? First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario is set for 1:37 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 New York Yankees (-108) at 914 Toronto Blue Jays (-108); o/u 7.5

1:37 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 30, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Bettors Backing New York in Finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

X-Rays negative on Soto’s hand

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone told reporters after Saturday’s loss to the Blue Jays that X-rays on the injured right hand of superstar outfielder Juan Soto came back negative for any fractures. The 25-year-old superstar injured himself while sliding headfirst into home plate during Friday’s battle against the Jays. The team has an off-day on Monday, so it seems very likely that he’ll rest again on Sunday before hopefully being able to return to the Bombers’ lineup for Tuesday’s series opener against the Reds.

Guerrero homers again in win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 3-for-5 with a home run and six RBI to lead Toronto to a 9-3 win over the Yankees on Saturday. Guerrero Jr. has been on an absolute tear. His first-inning two-run homer off Nestor Cortes was his sixth home run in nine games. With the bases loaded in the sixth, he cleared them all with a double to extend the Blue Jays’ lead. Not done there, he doubled once again in the eighth to drive in his sixth RBI of the game. The 25-year-old first baseman is slashing .296/.374/.470 with 13 homers, 40 runs scored, and 50 RBI across 361 plate appearances.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Toronto’s last 12 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

Blue Jays are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games when playing as the underdog

The total has gone OVER in 11 of NY Yankees’ last 13 games

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 21-7 in the Yankees’ last 28 games overall, is 9-2 in their last 11 road contests and is 7-1 in their last eight divisional matchups. On the other side, the over is 9-3 in the Blue Jays’ last 12 games overall, is 7-1 in their last eight games against the Yankees and is 5-1 in their last six matchups versus the Bronx Bombers at Rogers Centre.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5