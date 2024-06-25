Will the over cash again in the Blue Jays vs. Red Sox series?

The Blue Jays vs. Red Sox series continues at 7:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. With Kevin Gausman set to oppose Brayan Bello in the pitching matchup, will the over cash again for bettors?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

963 Toronto Blue Jays (+100) at 964 Boston Red Sox (-118); o/u 9

7:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 24, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox: Bettors backing Boston again

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Guerrero Jr. has productive night in loss

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 3-for-4 with a double and three-run home run against the Red Sox on Monday night. The home run was Guerrero Jr.’s 10th of the season. He hit a three-run shot 471 feet over the left field wall off Boston reliever Isaiah Campbell. It was Guerrero Jr.’s second consecutive game with a home run and third home run in his last four games. He’s hitting .286 with a .797 OPS and 36 RBI on the season.

Devers hits 15th home run of season

Rafael Devers went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a two-run home run against the Blue Jays on Monday. Devers’ home run was his 15th on the season. It was his third home run against Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt in 14 career at-bats and fifth home run in the month of June. Devers is hitting .282 with a .910 OPS and 41 RBI this year.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Red Sox are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games

Blue Jays are 1-11 SU in their last 12 games when playing as the underdog

Blue Jays are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games

Red Sox are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Toronto

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 9-3 in the Blue Jays’ last 12 meetings with the Red Sox at Fenway Park and is 6-2 in their last eight divisional matchups. On the other side, the over is 9-3 in the Red Sox’ last 12 home games, is 11-3 in their last 14 league matchups and is 8-3 in their last 11 divisional meetings.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9