White Sox vs. Mariners MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Erick Fedde set to oppose Logan Gilbert in Monday night’s White Sox vs. Mariners matchup, what’s the best bet ahead of tonight’s 9:40 p.m. ET matchup in Seattle?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 Chicago White Sox (+194) at 906 Seattle Mariners (-235); o/u 7

9:40 p.m. ET, Monday, June 10, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

White Sox vs. Mariners: Bettors love Seattle in series opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 82% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Banks blows save opportunity

Tanner Banks got the call in the ninth Sunday against the Red Sox, but he blew the save by giving up a run. Michael Kopech was unavailable after throwing 33 pitches Saturday, and the White Sox also decided against using Jordan Leasure, who threw 16 pitches in that one. Banks, on the other hand, did work for a second straight day after throwing 22 pitches last night. He gave up a run through a double, a stolen base and a sac fly. Kopech and Leasure remain the top two choices for saves in Chicago.

Munoz returns to the mound for Seattle

Andrés Muñoz, who hadn’t pitched since aggravating his back Tuesday, returned to the mound with a scoreless eighth inning Sunday against the Royals. Rather than save him for the ninth, the Mariners opted to use Muñoz against the top of the Royals order in the eighth with a two-run lead today. Muñoz did his part, but Michael Baumann went on to give up a game-tying homer in the bottom of the ninth. The Mariners went on to win in the 10th, with Tayler Saucedo collecting a one-out save. Ryne Stanek, typically the primary alternative to Muñoz, went unused for a second straight day after throwing 39 pitches between Thursday and Friday.

White Sox vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

White Sox White Sox are 3-19 SU in their last 22 games

Mariners are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games

White Sox are 4-21 SU in their last 25 games on the road

Mariners are 17-5 SU in their last 22 games at home

White Sox vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The total has gone over in six out of the White Sox’ last seven games overall, is 5-1 in their last six road contests and has cashed in nine out of their last 11 games played in the month of June.

White Sox vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7