Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    White Sox vs. Diamondbacks MLB Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    White Sox vs. Diamondbacks

    With Chris Flexen set to oppose Ryne Nelson in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s White Sox vs. Diamondbacks game at 9:40 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    925 Chicago White Sox (+154) at 926 Arizona Diamondbacks (-184); o/u 9

    9:40 p.m. ET, Friday, June 14, 2024

    Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

    White Sox vs. Diamondbacks: Public Bettors Love Arizona

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 82% of bets are on the Diamondbacks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Vaughn homers and drives in game-winning run

    Andrew Vaughn homered and drove in the game-winning run Thursday against the Mariners. Vaughn and Luis Robert Jr. went back-to-back in the third inning to give the White Sox a 2-0 lead. He also hit into a fielder’s choice in the 10th that score what ended up being the game-winning run. The first baseman has now homered eight times in 2024, and he’s started to swing the bat at a much better level in June with a slash of .361/.395/.667 over the month.

    Walker plates four runs, homers twice

    Christian Walker plated four runs while homering twice in a blowout victory over the Angels on Thursday. Walker made it 3-0 Diamondbacks in the first inning with his roundtripper off Griffin Canning with a pair of runners on. His second homer of the game came in the third inning, and it traveled an estimated 464 feet. That’s fair. Walker remains one of the more underappreciated sluggers in baseball with 15 homers and a .480 slugging mark over the first 69 games of the campaign.

    Diamondbacks are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against Chi White Sox

    White Sox are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games against Arizona

    The total has gone OVER in 11 of Arizona’s last 13 games

    White Sox are 1-12 SU in their last 13 games played on a Friday when playing on the road

    White Sox vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 11-2 in the Diamondbacks’ last 13 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six home games and is 8-3 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the American League. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the White Sox’ last five interleague matchups and is 5-2 in their last seven games played on a Friday.

    White Sox vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com