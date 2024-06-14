White Sox vs. Diamondbacks MLB Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Chris Flexen set to oppose Ryne Nelson in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s White Sox vs. Diamondbacks game at 9:40 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

925 Chicago White Sox (+154) at 926 Arizona Diamondbacks (-184); o/u 9

9:40 p.m. ET, Friday, June 14, 2024

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks: Public Bettors Love Arizona

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 82% of bets are on the Diamondbacks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Vaughn homers and drives in game-winning run

Andrew Vaughn homered and drove in the game-winning run Thursday against the Mariners. Vaughn and Luis Robert Jr. went back-to-back in the third inning to give the White Sox a 2-0 lead. He also hit into a fielder’s choice in the 10th that score what ended up being the game-winning run. The first baseman has now homered eight times in 2024, and he’s started to swing the bat at a much better level in June with a slash of .361/.395/.667 over the month.

Walker plates four runs, homers twice

Christian Walker plated four runs while homering twice in a blowout victory over the Angels on Thursday. Walker made it 3-0 Diamondbacks in the first inning with his roundtripper off Griffin Canning with a pair of runners on. His second homer of the game came in the third inning, and it traveled an estimated 464 feet. That’s fair. Walker remains one of the more underappreciated sluggers in baseball with 15 homers and a .480 slugging mark over the first 69 games of the campaign.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

Diamondbacks are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against Chi White Sox

White Sox are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games against Arizona

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Arizona’s last 13 games

White Sox are 1-12 SU in their last 13 games played on a Friday when playing on the road

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 11-2 in the Diamondbacks’ last 13 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six home games and is 8-3 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the American League. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the White Sox’ last five interleague matchups and is 5-2 in their last seven games played on a Friday.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9