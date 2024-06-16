White Sox vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Chicago White Sox remain in Arizona to face the Diamondbacks at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon in Game 3 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our White Sox vs. Diamondbacks betting prediction.

Can the Diamondbacks cover the run line as home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Drew Thorpe (CHW) vs. Jordan Montgomery (ARI)

The Chicago White Sox are 19-53 straight up this year. Chicago is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The White Sox are 31-40 ATS this season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 34-37 straight up this year. Arizona is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 32-38 ATS this season.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Matchup and Betting Odds

927 Chicago White Sox (+150) at 928 Arizona Diamondbacks (-180); o/u 8.5

4:10 PM ET, Sunday, June 16, 2024

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 94% of public bettors are currently backing the Diamondbacks money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago White Sox DFS Spin

White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn had a big night in his team’s 9-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday night. In that contest, the Cal alum went 2 for 5 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Vaughn has been sizzling of late. In his last 15 games, Andrew Vaughn is slashing .328/.359/.623 with 5 homers, 10 RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Vaughn will have the platoon edge over Arizona southpaw starter Jordan Montgomery, making the former Golden Spikes award-winner worth a look in most DFS formats.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks designated hitter Joc Pederson drove in half of his team’s runs in their 9-2 loss to the White Sox on Saturday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, Pederson went 0 for 3 with an RBI on a sacrifice fly. Pederson has been hitting extremely well over the last month. Over the past 30 games, Joc Pederson is slashing .277/.343/.511 with 6 homers, 24 RBIs, 11 runs scored, 9 walks, and 4 steals. Pederson has an OPS of .869 against right-handed pitching this year, making him an appealing DFS option against White Sox righty Drew Thorpe on Sunday.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 10-8 ATS after a win this season.

The under is 35-33-3 in Chicago’s games this season.

Arizona is 31-36 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Arizona is 15-20 ATS as the home team this season.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

Arizona will trot out left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery for this contest. Montgomery signed with Arizona just before the regular season started, meaning he missed nearly all of spring training. That seems to have adversely affected his performance this year.

Montgomery is having a dreadful season. He is 4-4 with a 6.58 ERA, a 1.67 WHIP, a 1.7 K-BB ratio, a 5.5 K/9, and a WAR of -1.0. Montgomery has been getting crushed by righties to the tune of a .341 batting average and an OPS of .970 so far in 2024. What’s worse, Montgomery’s ERA of 7.71 at home is worse than his road ERA of 5.25. The southpaw is also worse during the day (7.80 ERA) than at night (6.08 ERA). Chicago has a bevy of righthanded hitters like Andrew Vaughn, Tommy Pham, Luis Robert, and Paul DeJong. I think that spells doom for Montgomery and the D-Backs. I like the White Sox to cover the run line of +1.5 at -138 odds on Sunday afternoon.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO WHITE SOX +1.5 (-138)