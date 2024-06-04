White Sox vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Chicago White Sox head across town to face the Cubs at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday night in Game 1 of a two-game set. Keep reading for our White Sox vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Can the Cubs cover the run line as home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Chris Flexen (CHW) vs. Shota Imanaga (CHC)

The Chicago White Sox are 15-45 straight up this year. Chicago is 0-10 straight up in their last 10 games. The White Sox are 24-36 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 29-31 straight up this year. Chicago is 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 29-31 ATS this season.

White Sox vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

925 Chicago White Sox (+235) at 926 Chicago Cubs (-290); o/u 8.5

8:05 PM ET, Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

White Sox vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago White Sox DFS Spin

White Sox shortstop Paul DeJong did most of the damage in his team’s 6-3 loss to the Brewers on Sunday. In that game, the former Cardinal went 1 for 2 with a solo home run, a run scored, and 2 RBIs. DeJong recorded a sacrifice fly in the first inning, then went deep to right-center in the fourth inning. For the season, DeJong is hitting .231 with 9 homers, 20 RBIs, 2 stolen bases, and an OPS of .726. He’ll have the platoon edge against Cubs starter Shota Imanaga on Tuesday, so he could be a nice cheap option at shortstop in most DFS formats.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger had a big day at the plate during his team’s 5-2 loss to the Reds on Sunday. In that contest, the former NL MVP went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Bellinger is slashing .265/.325/.459 with 8 homers, 27 RBIs, 19 runs scored, and 2 stolen bases this season. In 8 career at-bats against White Sox starter Chris Flexen, Bellinger is hitting .375 with a .750 OPS. Depending on the site, you could use Cody Bellinger at outfield or first base in DFS on Tuesday, and you probably won’t have to break the bank to do it.

White Sox vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

The White Sox are an MLB-worst 14-30 ATS after a loss this season.

The White Sox are an MLB-worst 1-8 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

The Cubs are 6-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

The Cubs are 8-4 ATS in interleague games this season.

White Sox vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

The Chicago White Sox are on pace to be a historically bad baseball team. The Chi Sox are currently 15-45 straight up this season, which is a winning percentage of .250. They are on pace to lose 120 games this year, a figure that would tie the modern-era record set by the 1962 New York Mets.

The Cubs haven’t been great lately either, but they have much more talent from top to bottom than the White Sox. The talent disparity is especially evident in the teams’ starting pitchers for Tuesday. White Sox starter Chris Flexen is 2-5 with a 5.50 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP this season. Cubs starter Shota Imanaga is pitching extremely well. He is 5-1 with a 1.86 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP this year. Imanaga has been incredible at home as he’s 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA and a .182 opponent batting average at Wrigley Field in 2024. I think the Cubs will take this game easily, so I’m backing them -1.5 on the run line at -144 odds on Tuesday.

White Sox vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -1.5 (-144)