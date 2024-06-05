Close Menu
    White Sox vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    White Sox vs. Cubs

    The Chicago White Sox head across town to face the Cubs at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday night in Game 2 of a two-game set. Keep reading for our White Sox vs. Cubs betting prediction.  

    Can the Cubs win the game outright as money line home favorites?

    Projected starting pitchers: Erick Fedde (CHW) vs. Jameson Taillon (CHC) 

    The Chicago White Sox are 15-46 straight up this year. Chicago is 0-10 straight up in their last 10 games. The White Sox are 25-36 ATS this season.

    The Chicago Cubs are 30-31 straight up this year. Chicago is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 29-32 ATS this season.

    White Sox vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

    977 Chicago White Sox (+155) at 978 Chicago Cubs (-187); o/u 8.5

    8:05 PM ET, Wednesday, June 5, 2024

    Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

    White Sox vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

    Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Chicago White Sox DFS Spin

    White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. had a good game during his team’s 7-6 loss to the Cubs on Tuesday night. In that game, the Cuban national went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and 2 runs scored. Robert is hitting .250 with 3 home runs and 5 RBIs this season. He has an OPS of .866 on the campaign. Robert has only played in 8 games this season, so he should be fresh for Wednesday’s game and beyond. 

    Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

    Cubs left fielder Ian Happ had the big hit in his team’s 7-6 win over the White Sox on Tuesday. With the Cubs trailing 6-5 in the 8th inning, Happ rapped a 2-run double to right field to give his team a lead they would not relinquish. That key knock was part of a night where Happ went 3 for 4 with 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Happ has an OPS of .813 at home this season compared to just .614 on the road. This game being played at Wrigley Field means Happ could have some value in most DFS formats on Wednesday.

    The White Sox are an MLB-worst 8-37 straight up after a loss this season.

    The White Sox are an MLB-worst 5-25 straight up as the road team this season.

    The Cubs are 17-13 straight up as the home team this season.

    The Cubs are 14-11 straight up as a favorite this season.

    White Sox vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

    The White Sox continue to set the bar for futility in Major League Baseball. A few numbers underscore that fact. The Chi Sox are 14-46 straight up as an underdog and 13-35 straight up when playing on no rest this season. What’s worse, the White Sox are 5-13 straight up in interleague games and an MLB-worst 14-42 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The Cubs beat the White Sox on Tuesday night, and I like the North Siders to win the game outright on Wednesday night as well. I’m taking the Cubs on the money line at home in this one. 

    White Sox vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -187

