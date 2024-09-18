Wednesday MLB Team Total Predictions: Will Yanks get to Miller again?

Will the Yankees get to Bryce Miller of the Mariners again? Will the Angels score at least five runs in a great matchup versus a struggling Chicago starter? And will Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ bats stay hot? Check out our Wednesday MLB Team Total Predictions.

Tuesday MLB Team Total Recap

After a rough couple of days, we got back into the win column on Tuesday. While the Red Sox came up one run short in cashing their over, the Mets and Blue Jays delivered. New York racked up 10 runs in their 10-1 win over the Nationals, easily cashing the over 4.5 (+122). Toronto, meanwhile, hit the over 3.5 (-122) by the top of the 5th inning in Texas. I wish they were all that easy.

Following a 2-1 ATS Tuesday, let’s see if we can’t sweep the board on Wednesday.

Wednesday MLB Team Total Predictions: Los Angeles Angels over 4.5 Runs (-113)

The Angels’ pitching matchup versus Jared Shuster is too good to pass up. Over his last five starts, Shuster is 0-5 with a 9.00 ERA. Over that span, he’s averaged just 2.2 innings pitched, 4.2 hits and 2.8 runs allowed. In his last start, he surrendered three runs on five hits versus Cleveland and had the White Sox not pulled him after 2 2/3 innings, it could have been worse.

The Halos have also been hot offensively. They’ve scored at least five runs in three of their last four games versus the White Sox, including last night. They should get over their 4.5-run total tonight and cash this over.

Wednesday MLB Team Total Predictions: Los Angeles Dodgers over 4.5 Runs (-138)

The Dodgers are too hot offensively to pass on their 4.5-run total tonight in Miami. While they wound up losing the game to Miami, Los Angeles racked up nine runs in its 11-9 loss last night at loanDepot Park. In their four games versus the Marlins this season, the Dodgers are now averaging 7.0 runs per game and eclipsed the 4.5-run mark in three of those four games.

Granted, Ryan Weathers has pitched well of late for Miami. He’s 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA over his last five starts, allowing 1.6 runs per game over that span. That said, I’ll roll the dice with Shohei Ohtani and CO. tonight in Miamii.

Wednesday MLB Team Total Predictions: New York Yankees over 3.5 Runs

Considering they’ll face Bryce Miller of the Mariners tonight, the Yankees’ 3.5-run total might seem daunting on the surface. After all, Miller is 2-3 with a 2.28 ERA over his last five starts. Over that span, he’s allowed an average of just 1.4 runs per contest.

However, Miller has had his issues with the Yankees. Alex Verdugo (1), Aaron Judge (2) and Juan Soto (2) have homered off Miller, whose strikeout rate versus the current New York roster is just 10.5%. The Yankees are also batting .324 versus Miller with a .784 slug.

Finally, over the last three meetings between these two teams, the Yankees have scored 7, 5 and 11 runs versus Seattle. Miller faced the Yankees on May 22 in the Bronx and allowed five runs – all earned – over six innings in a 7-3 New York victory.